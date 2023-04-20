William Thomas Zeigler Jr.

William Thomas Zeigler Jr. is seen during an interview with the Florida Catholic March 6, 2023, at Union Correctional in Starke. The inmate discussed his life on death row, where he has called home for 46 years, and the positive developments in in his case.

 JEAN GONZALEZ | FC
The following is the first story in the first series offered by the Florida Catholic on the case of William Thomas Zeigler Jr.

The following is the second story in the first series offered by the Florida Catholic on the case of William Thomas Zeigler Jr.

Editor’s note: The Florida Catholic first began investigating the case of William Thomas Zeigler Jr. in 1999 through the series, “Trail of blood to death row.” Since that time, the Florida Catholic has traveled to Union Correctional in Starke several times to interview Zeigler, who has maintained his innocence since his arrest for the murders of his wife, in-laws and a handyman Christmas Eve 1975. The publication has spoken with lawyers, advocates, investigators and former jurors, and attended hearings in the Orange County courthouse in Orlando as appeals have been processed and heard. While the case has hit judicial hurdle after judicial hurdle, it has moved in a positive direction in the past two years. In the report below and videos offered online, the Florida Catholic once again traveled to Starke to visit the 77-year-old inmate. While he continues to maintain his innocence and is rejuvenated by court-granted DNA testing, time has taken a toll on Zeigler. He hopes this time the testing will give him back his “good name” and get him out of a prison cell, the place he has called home since 1976. 

The following is part of the second series of stories offered by the Florida Catholic on the case of William Thomas Zeigler Jr.

The following is part of the second series of stories offered by the Florida Catholic on the case of William Thomas Zeigler Jr.

The following story examined the first DNA testing of a the shirt worn on William Thomas Zeigler Jr. on Christmas Eve 1975.

The following is an in depth look of death row from the viewpoint of William Thomas Zeigler Jr.

