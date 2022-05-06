PALM BEACH GARDENS | During a prayer service at St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach, parishioners listened to Father Daniel Daza-Jaller offer spiritual inspiration and prayers in their native Spanish. At the end of his sermon, he entered a confessional booth to offer the sacrament of reconciliation.
His presence there was to begin his three-day journey with the Florida Catholic, for its “A day in the life of…” project.
Father Daza-Jaller was selected by his peers in the Diocese of Palm Beach due to his genuine love for his vocation and his ability to bring others together in the name of Christ.
The next morning, he celebrated Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, a stone’s throw from the priest’s office in the diocesan chancery. During his homily, Father Daza-Jaller, diocesan director of vocations in Palm Beach, discussed the need to experience God’s love in the moment.
“Time is something beyond us,” he said. “When it comes to the past and future, these things don’t really exist. The only thing that exists is now, is this present moment.”
After Mass was a Zoom meeting with Diocese of Palm Beach teachers and administrators. Father Daza-Jaller discussed how to incorporate Catholic virtues to students in the classroom and how to highlight a future of religious vocations to students.
“It’s great to teach the children the faith but if their parents don’t know the faith it really kind of goes nowhere. And the same applies for vocations. Our ministry to young kids is important but it’s really more important to the parents.”
Also attending the Zoom meeting were Father Daza-Jaller’s colleagues in the vocation’s office. Sister Jadwiga Drapala, a member of the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ, serves as coordinator for women’s vocations for the diocese, and Simi Sahu, a consecrated virgin, serves as associate director of vocations and seminarians. Both waited for Father Daza-Jaller to exit the room before speaking of his authenticity to his faith and his overall genuine kindness.
“Some of the things that stand out to me about Father Daniel is his love for the Lord and his confidence in the Father’s care for us, his love for the Church, and his desire to not just do a little bit but to do everything that he can with zeal and with fervor and with passion,” Sahu said.
Sister Drapula’s sentiments were the same. “I would describe him as a man full of energy and joy. Most of all, he is on fire in love for Christ, His Church, and His people.”
Immediately concluding the Zoom call, the Florida Catholic followed Father Daza-Jaller to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton where he attended a gathering of the Catholic Owls, the university’s Catholic student organization. The group were gathered in a small chapel where the university’s chaplain, Father Joe Papes, celebrates Mass in between classes with the assistance of Father Daza-Jaller.
One student, Tyler D’Amico, described “Father Dan” as “a super relatable guy.”
“Young adult men strive to have conversations with them. He’s a great example for a lot of the men in our community and for the women, also. He’s just a super genuine guy who cares about the youth and the spiritual life. He’s great.”
Father Daza-Jaller, being the kind soul he is, allowed cameras into home he shares with priests who serve St. Paul of the Cross Parish in North Palm Beach. A native of Barranquilla, Colombia, he explained he moved with his family to the United States when he was 8 years old. He is the youngest of four children. “Our Spanish-speaking communities are extremely important to our Church today, not just in our diocese but in the whole Church in the U.S., because of the way their live their faith.”
Until he was about 16 years old, he said he “was convinced” he would be an architect, and raise a family. However, while attending youth ministry, he felt the Lord bringing him down a different path.
“I began to hear this call, to have this inkling of the priesthood,” he recalled. “It was something that rocked my world because it ruined my plans.”
Then, in 2007, he attended the National Catholic Youth Conference.
“The Lord just broke into my heart and reminded me and convinced me that His will is what was best for my life,” Father Daza-Jaller recalled. “I didn’t know how something I didn’t have a passion for was going to make me happy.”
Regret isn’t a fault Father Daza-Jaller dwells on. Trying hard to think of one thing he would change in his past, he finally decided upon “to have been even more open to the process of formation” while in seminary. “But it also brings me peace that I’m not done,” he said.
For more information about the Diocese of Palm Beach vocations and seminarians office, call 561-775-9552. To learn about Florida Atlantic University’s Catholic group email CatholicNewmanOwls@gmail.com.
