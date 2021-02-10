ORLANDO | It is a campaign that has been a Lenten staple for Florida Catholic readers for 16 years.
And COVID-19 isn’t going to stop or hinder this year’s Long Sleeve Relief campaign. If anything, the campaign is needed now more than ever.
Many of our readers are familiar with the campaign, which asks for donations of clean, used or new men’s and women’s cotton long-sleeve shirts that can be used in the fields. The drive works to create awareness of the conditions farmworkers face, the vital role they play in the economy and how to advocate for them as they address concerns in their communities and on the fields.
So why long-sleeve shirts? Think of the slogan: “Location, location, location.” In terms of farmworkers, that location is under the rays of the sun and among fields sprayed with a varitey of pesticides. Long-sleeve shirts might seem like a folly in Florida’s weather because it can get brutally hot, but in the fields they are a necessary tool to keep farmworkers healthy.
Individuals, parishes, schools and organizations have embraced this campaign and responded in droves. Boxes upon boxes of shirts have been delivered to farmworker agencies across central and south Florida. One parish in particular, St. Mary Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park, conducts a monthly collection and takes it to the Farmworkers Association office in Apopka.
If ever there was a “Florida” issue to embrace, it is one that addresses the needs and concerns of farmworkers. In the past year, people all across the nation and state have been gripped with financial hardships in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmworkers are not immune from the hardships. An impoverished community in which members also face issues dealing with immigration, the pandemic has made their needs more dramatic.
In speaking with advocates for farmworkers, several needs should be highlighted:
• To those who wish to donate shirts, it is asked to forgo donating shirts that are extra large or above. Small, medium and large shirts seem to be the most used by the community.
• There is a vast need for specific products, such as diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene items. Any donation of such items would be appreciated.
• If a local parish is not collecting shirts, St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Apopka, Orlando, Clermont and Bradenton are partnering as drop-off sites again this year. We thank them for their support.
• During the pandemic, it is understandable to not want to travel to another location to drop off shirts and/or supplies. But there are still virtual ways to help. The Florida Catholic website offers a secure avenue to donate funds to farmworker associations. Visit our website at https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/news/advocacy/long-sleeve-relief/ and click on the DONATE NOW icon. Or go directly to the donation site at: https://donorbox.org/long-sleeve-relief-drive
Despite being in a pandemic, there are still ways to participate in this campaign.
• Hold a drive in your parish.
• Run bulletin announcements that inspire donations and create advocacy. You are welcome to include our website in the announcements.
• Remember, for more information on the campaign, click the DONATE NOW button at https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/news/advocacy/long-sleeve-relief/. Or go directly to the donation site at: https://donorbox.org/long-sleeve-relief-drive
• If you are participating, contact Kristen Maheu with your name and/or the name of your organization at: lsr@thefloridacatholic.org or call 407-373-0075 or toll free 1-888-275-9953.
• If you choose to make a monetary donation, please make your check payable to the Florida Catholic and mail to: Long Sleeve Relief, PO Box 4993, Orlando, FL 32802-4993
For the last two years, we highlighted our slogan of To Clothe and Empower, and used the campaign as a vehicle to shed a light on programs that allow members of the farmworker community to use their gifts and gain a sense of empowerment, while making money for their families. This year, we hope to do that again and offer stories that highlight both the needs and accomplishments of this community.
Readers are welcome to offer suggestions of microenterprises or co-ops that benefit farmworker families. To share information or to find out more about the Long-Sleeve Relief campaign, call 407-373-0075 or e-mail lsr@thefloridacatholic.org.
Shirts might not seem like a big deal to the person making the donations, but it is a big deal to the workers in the field. Dealing with pesticides branches to other issues of concern: Pregnant workers run the risk of giving birth to children with birth defects; if workers are not offered drinking cups in the fields, they might cut a pepper in half and use that as a drinking cup, which exposes them to pesticides that seeped into the vegetable.
And financial donations always are welcome. The distinctions of the haves and have nots are even more pronounced during a time of crisis. We hope our readers will continue to show enormous support for this campaign as they have in the past.