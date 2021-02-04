We are all integrally connected to the farmworkers every time we eat. These men, women and children who do some of the most important work in this country – feeding a nation – deserve our support. It shows that you care about the inherent dignity and humanity of the people in these communities.
Again this year, we’ll spotlight and promote the programs that are empowering the farmworkers around the state. One program highlighted last year in the Diocese of Venice, were women who are making and selling bags to earn money for their families. If you know of any co-op programs in your area, please let us know. We would like to shine the spotlight on them also.
Can you help? You can do this by collecting long-sleeve shirts and/or monies to benefit the farmworkers plight. Place announcements in your bulletin, ask a ministry, school or youth group to take this on as a Lenten project.
Please let us know if your parish or group will be participating or if you know of any co-op programs near you.
The Farmworkers Association across the state is very grateful for every donation, whether it be monetary or material.