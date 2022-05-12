ORLANDO | There are many positives that arise during the annual Long Sleeve Relief Campaign, even during years when the faithful is recovering from the effects of a worldwide pandemic.
And perhaps in 2022, two particular things stand out in this year’s 17th annual drive. One is a heartfelt letter from Jeannie Economos, a longtime staffer of the Farmworker Association of Florida and currently serves as its pesticide safety and environmental health project coordinator. The association collaborates with the campaign to make it possible, as well as benefits from the generous monetary and material donations from readers.
“We are deeply grateful to Florida Catholic Media for both initiating this project 17 years ago, and for continuing to maintain and promote the drive each year since, in support of the health and safety protections for the farmworkers in our state,” Economos wrote. “As you may know, you all started a trend that has grown nationwide, with other organizations, including those such as the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs, and Student Action with Farmworkers among others, that have adopted and embraced similar drives and campaigns through their organizations. What that means is, thanks to your initiative in 2005, now farmworkers in Florida and around the country, are receiving long-sleeve shirts, and other items of clothing, through the donations of those who have learned more about the needs of farmworkers. We owe a debt of gratitude to all of you for thinking of, recognizing and consistently helping our farmworker communities.”
The kudos does not solely belong to Florida Catholic Media, but also to the dedicated readers who recruit fellow parishioners to gather long-sleeve shirts and other items of need such as baby clothes and diapers. And there are the many readers who donate money — this year $4,087, which came from donations of $10 to a staggering $1,000 donation.
The second stand-out is the collaborative effort that made 2022’s campaign so successful: the initiative of Trace Trylko, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul in Orlando. There was no doubt that participation for the campaign waned since the beginning of COVID, but Trylko and his team of staff and volunteers were instrumental giving Long Sleeve Relief attention and promotion by offering collection points at St. Vincent de Paul thrifts stores in Orlando, Apopka and Clermont.
All collected items were sorted and counted by the “processing center team,” Trylko added. St. Vincent de Paul then delivered the donated materials to the Farmworker Association of Florida office in Apopka. In total, Trylko reported donations of 2,170 shirts, a record-breaking number for the Lenten campaign that ran from March 2 to April 14, 2022.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we’re finding people want to do more to help our neighbors in need. We’re blessed by the generosity within our parishes and in our communities,” Trylko said, adding many parishes across the Diocese of Orlando contributed to the success of 2022’s shirt drive thanks to parish-affiliated conferences holding drives.
“In the spirit of the charism of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, our members, known as Vincentians, seek to grow spiritually through service to our brothers and sisters in need and the long-sleeve shirt drive helps us achieve this and help our hard-working neighbors who labor in agriculture. … (S)pecial thanks to our processing center team with St. Vincent de Paul Orlando for sorting, processing, counting, and organizing more than 2,000 shirts.”
Trylko wants his donors to know of his gratitude for the donations of furniture and clothing. “We appreciate all of you who help St. Vincent de Paul Orlando help others across the Diocese of Orlando. From the donation of long-sleeve shirts for our farmworker brothers and sisters to the donations of furniture, appliances and clothing that help us provide items to individuals and families in need through our voucher program, we’re grateful for your support.”
Each year, the Long-Sleeve Relief Campaign celebrates farmworkers and serves to raise awareness of the harsh conditions they face in order to make money and ultimately put food on the tables of Florida residents. Why long sleeves in the Florida heat? Because it is a necessity for farmworkers. Between the harsh sun exposure and the exposure of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, long sleeves serve as a layer of protection for the workers. Along with collecting shirts, the campaign urges the faithful to consider monetary donations, or donations of items in need by farmworkers — which this year included baby supplies such as wipes and diapers.
And although this year’s campaign has come to a close, Trylko said St. Vincent de Paul is always available to accept donations — furniture, furnishings and clothes — for those in need.
“Please call our Donation Hotline at 407-814-3860 or visit us online at SVDPorlando.org to arrange a donation,” he said. “Thank you for helping us help others.”
