TALLAHASSEE | Jesus was described in the words of Simoeon as the “life revealed to all nations.” It is an encounter with that light that allows a faithful society to thrive.
And it an encounter between legislators and Catholic constituents that leads to the success of the annual Catholic Days at the Capitol.
Those were some of the reflections offered by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito in his homily at the 47th annual Red Mass, which closed Catholic Days Feb. 2, 2022, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee. Each year, a different bishop offers the homily at the Mass. It was the third time Bishop Barbarito has offered the homily since becoming shepherd of the Diocese of Palm Beach in 2003.
“The reason we have come for these days is so that you might listen to us, our concerns and petitions, and that we might listen to you in response to them,” Bishop Barbarito said. “As men and women of faith, we celebrate this Red Mass so that we might join in solidarity with you through the Lord and to pray for the Holy Spirit’s continued guidance upon you in your important and varied deliberations, which affect the good of all.”
Bishop Barbarito told the legislators and judges present the community if “deeply grateful” for their service to Florida. He added while government is a “most noble task, but not an easy one by any means.”
“We all, the elected members of government and those who are governed, encounter each other so that the light that Christ reveals may be at the center of what society is all about,” the bishop said. “Such can only come about through honest encounter with each other, not for the good of an individual, but for the good of all.”
Bishop Barbarito said he gives thanks to God for each other and support each other in the role to which God has called each of us in life. May our encounter with each other during this Red Mass and during these Catholic Days at the Capitol continue to strengthen us as men and women of faith in God and in the communion he wills for us.”
Along with speaking about how the Red Mass fell on the feast of the Presentation of Christ , Mary and Joseph and the feast of the Encounter, Bishop Barbarito spoke about how Pope Francis gave the faithful a good model of encounter by oping the Synod on Synodality.
“As men and women of faith, synodality can be considered an expression of who we are as a state and nation. We can even understand our very Constitution as a child of synodality. It is not our role to alter the laws of God, but to discern them and to implement them for the good of all,” the bishop said. “That is what our Founding Fathers did. We need to hear, to support and to articulate the dignity of every human person made in the image and likeness of God.”
