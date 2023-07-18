JUDGE-IOWA-ABORTION-LAW

A pro-life advocate from Iowa holds a sign during the 2017 March for Life in Washington. An Iowa judge issued a preliminary injunction July 17, 2023, to temporarily block the state's new "heartbeat" abortion ban, which prohibits most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, while a legal challenge to that law moves forward. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Tyler Orsburn)

(OSV News) -- An Iowa judge issued a preliminary injunction July 17 temporarily blocking the state's new "heartbeat" abortion ban, which prohibits most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, while a legal challenge to that law moves forward. 

The injunction comes just days after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law at a political conference hosted by a prominent evangelical Christian group in the state.

