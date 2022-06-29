ORLANDO | When the U.S. Supreme Court offered its 5 to 4 ruling on the Dobbs v. Jackson case June 24, 2022, Catholic Church leaders welcomed how the decision recognized that human life begins at conception.
“This ruling now undoes the grave injustice of 1973, when Roe v. Wade decided that an entire class of human beings, the preborn, were outside the protection of the law,” Bishop Frank J. Dewane wrote in a statement following the ruling. “Now the states will once again have the opportunity to protect the lives of preborn children and in doing so, also protect millions of women from the tragic consequences of abortion. Of course, legal protection must be accompanied by more care for mothers and their children.”
Bishop Dewane said the southwest Florida diocese has redoubled its efforts to “accompany women and couples” facing unexpected, challenging pregnancies to affirm “pregnant women are not alone.” Jeanne Berdeaux, director of the respect life office in Venice, said the diocese has been implementing the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ “Walking with Mom in Need” program through prayer and awareness. There are 22 pregnancy help centers — which Berdeaux described in pro-life terms as “first responders” — within the 10-county diocese, along with nine residential maternity and after-birth homes. That third step in the Walking with Moms in Need is “casting a wider net” and reaching out as volunteers and financial backers, but also promoting the centers to pregnant women who aren’t in their parish pews.
“We need more than our priests, parish and school staff and Respect Life volunteers to know where to send pregnant women in need, “ she said. “We need all of our parishioners to know where to send pregnant women – namely to what are known as Pregnancy Help Centers (PHCs). … If pregnant women in need go to the PHCs, they will find the help they need to choose life for their babies.”
Fundraising is also critical. Currently Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice works with Berdeaux and parish pro-life representatives to promote the “Pennies for Babies” fund. Funds collected on a parish level are given to Catholic Charities, which distributes funds to pregnancy help centers that do the case management to evaluate client needs.
“Usually, 90% of the funds are used for rent and facilities. We’ve had many times when the women are being evicted and they have no other place to find money and somebody finally tells them about us,” Berdeaux told the Florida Catholic. “There are no administrative costs that come out of that (Pennies for Babies). It goes directly to help pregnant women.”
Mobilization to help pregnant women in need is a priority for respect life ministries across the state. Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, respect life director for the Diocese of Palm Beach, said in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling, people are asking “What can we do?” She is ready with an answer — prayers, volunteers and financial assistance. And, echoing Berdeaux’s words, needs are more than just the basics.
“It’s not just diapers and wipes anymore. It’s housing, groceries and gas cards,” Herbst-Hoosac said. “I have several moms calling who are living pregnant in cars and we’ve been able to get them into Samaritan Center up in Vero Beach. It’s a shelter for not just pregnant moms but for families. We’re really working hard to help each and every individual, to direct them and guide them.”
The Respect Life Ministry is an arm of the Diocese of Palm Beach Catholic Charities. It sponsors mobile units (vans) that offer mothers assistance five days a week. Herbst-Hoosac said the ministry seeks donations to fund those mobile units for the entire year, along with volunteer advocates and ultrasound technicians.
The case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization focused on an abortion clinic in Mississippi opposed to the state’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In the 213-page decision, the Supreme Court reversed its long-standing abortion ruling and brings abortion policy decisions to the state level.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s opinion. While Roe v. Wade made abortion legal in the U.S., Casey v. Planned Parenthood is the 1992 decision that affirmed Roe.
That point of viability — when a fetus is said to be able to survive on its own — was a key point in this case, because the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that states cannot restrict abortion before 24 weeks, or when a fetus could survive on its own. A friend-of-the-court brief submitted by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops stressed that abortion is not a right created by the Constitution and called it “inherently different from other types of personal decisions to which this court has accorded constitutional protection.”
At least half of states plan to ban or restrict abortions with this decision in place. While Florida is not a “trigger state,” a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis goes into effect July 1 stating women cannot seek an abortion after 15 weeks.
Now that decisions about abortion are in the hands of state officials, respect life advocates are ready to work on the next legislative step. Berdeaux remarked she never thought she would ever see Roe v. Wade overturned in her lifetime, but is ready to act. And Herbst-Hoosac added she hopes to see the day when legislation is written to completely abolish abortion.
“We look forward to that, whether it’s a heartbeat bill or no abortion whatsoever,” Herbst-Hoosac said. “We like to move forward with legislation next year.”
In a letter to the faithful, Bishop John Noonan of Orlando wrote since “the ruling was within the marketplace arena,” the faithful should “pray its effect will begin to save lives” and continue to bring God forth through our daily living.”
“For we know that the number of people who think killing an unborn child is acceptable did not change with this ruling. We must continue to live as each life is of God and to speak God’s Word to one another,” the bishop wrote. “We must care for mothers and fathers and their children if they falter. We must learn the spirit of intercession and service, which Jesus prescribes to all His disciples.”
Maurice Beaulieu and Jean Gonzalez contributed to this report. Catholic News Service was also used in this piece.
