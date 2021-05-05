There are several advocate groups that work with juvenile justice and other causes, which include Catholic parishes in its partnerships. They include:
• BOLD Justice — Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice — non-partisan community consisting of 22 religious groups and based in Fort Lauderdale. Visit http://boldjustice.org or https://www.facebook.com/boldjustice/
• F.A.I.T.H. — Fighting Against Injustice Towards Harmony in Volusia County. F.A.I.T.H. is a direct action organization made up of “Justice ministries” that work together to address the root cause of community problems by using the power of organized people to hold public leaders accountable for fair and just policy. http://www.faithvolusia.org
• P.E.A.C.E. — Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment is a congregation-based community organization whose purpose is to build justice ministries and train members from diverse congregations to work together to identify root causes of community problems and to take action to resolve them. The purpose of the organization is to build a strong coalition capable of negotiating the interests of our community with a special concern for the vulnerable. https://polkpeace.com
• PEACE (People Engaged in Active Community Efforts) of Palm Beach County. Visit https://www.peacepbc.org
• SURE (Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity) is a faith-based organization that seeks justice for the poor, working class and mixed income individuals. Visit http://www.suresarasota.org