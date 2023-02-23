Picture yourself as a farmworker.
You are out in the fields picking vegetables. You get thirsty, and while there is water available there are no cups available.
Bringing your own cup is not an option; it’s too difficult to work at a breakneck pace picking vegetables and worry about where you might find a cup. So you improvise. You pick a pepper, cut it in half and use a half as a cup. Was that a good idea?
This is is not a made-up scenario.
Farmworkers faced with not enough resources to keep hydrated in the fields did just that. But what happened when they did that is they were drinking pesticides within the pepper along with water. This created a lot of health problems for them, and jumpstarted farmworkers and advocates to make sure there was water and drinking cups available throughout the day — especially at peak times when the Florida sun is brutal. So what did we learn from that pepper? That education equals action. But you can take that education even further.
Education helped Florida Catholic Media staff develop the Long-Sleeve Relief Drive 18 years ago as staffers mentally put themselves in the shoes of a farmworker. Working outside in the heat for 10 hours in clothes that are worn the next day and the next day, each day getting more and more saturated with chemicals from pesticides and sun exposure.
That’s why Florida Catholic Media began its Long-Sleeve Relief Drive. Since 2005 almost a million long sleeve shirts have been donated. That’s a lot of shirts — more than 100 tons — but they are necessary. By now, many of those shirts — donated from the back of people’s closets — have been used to the “point of no return” and thrown away only because there is another shirt to take its place.
And yes, thanks to the knowledge from that pepper, everyday Catholics can help men and women who put food on their tables.
Florida Catholic Media spearheads the popular drive that officially begins Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22) and runs through Holy Thursday (Apr. 6). The focus of the drive is to donate clean, used or new men’s and women’s cotton long-sleeve shirts that can be used in the fields. Rough working conditions, exposure to weather, many washings, etc., create an ever-present need for long-sleeve shirts, which protect workers from bites and stings from various insects, and from contamination from sprays that help protect crops.
The ideal of “think globally and act locally” is something many people have heard. This annual drive embodies that philosophy as Florida residents open their eyes to poverty in their midst. It creates awareness of the conditions farmworkers face and the vital role they play in the economy. During Lent, parishes, schools, organizations and individuals are invited to conduct local drives and deliver the items collected to one of the many drop- off points around the state for distribution to farmworkers and others in need.
For information on the drive, visit https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/news/advocacy/long-sleeve-relief/. Collection and distribution sites are listed here.
For more information, contact us by email at LSR@thefloridacatholic.org, call 407-373-0075 or toll free 1-888-275-9953.
To make a monetary donation, make your check payable to the Florida Catholic and mail to: Long Sleeve Relief, P.O. Box 4993, Orlando, FL 32802-4993 or donate online at https://donorbox.org/long-sleeve-relief-drive-2-2.
