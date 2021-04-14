Editor’s note: As this year’s annual Long Sleeve Relief Campaign came to a close, the Florida Catholic Media asked the Farmworker Association of Florida office in Apopka if a reporter could spend a day in the office learning about what the association does and the concerns that are tackled. Maurice Beaulieu offers this bird’s eye view of the office. The Florida Catholic thanks all who contributed to the Long Sleeve Relief campaign.
ORLANDO | Quietly tucked away in a small parking lot of a calm, rural area, busy staff members of the Apopka Farmworker Association of Florida help workers know their rights in the workplace.
Operated by an enthusiastic and dedicated team of elite professionals who genuinely care for their cause and are entrusted to assist anyone who may have been wronged by an employer, the Association stays alert and willing whenever a member seeking guidance walks through their doors. The Florida Catholic Media visited the Apopka site and discussed with the eager squad the many ways they are active in their pursuit to provide helpful resources.
The innards of the building were spotless, organized and designed with genuine sincerity of the love for their members. Various sculptures, indigenous masks, and paintings of the Blessed Virgin lined several hallways and offices throughout the grounds, representing insights into the cultures and faith-based personalities of the farmworkers. The staff holds dearly their Hispanic heritage, their Catholic faith, and their ambitious goals to see that each member of their Association are treated fairly and with respect.
Concentrating on his computer screen while answering emails sat Nezahualcoyotl “Neza” Xiuhtecutli, the association’s general coordinator. His major concern is the healthcare for Florida’s farmworkers. Along with wage theft from employers looking to take advantage of undocumented workers from their rightfully deserved pay, access to proper healthcare is “one of the biggest challenges they face,” Xiuhtecutli said.
Although many of the farmworker pay taxes and collect food stamps, “most don’t have health insurance. The ones in rural areas also have difficulty getting to healthcare centers,” he said. “Sometimes the hours are not accessible to them because they have to work.” In some cases, the farmworkers suffer from health issues until they are forced to take unpaid leave. “If they ask for any time off, that means a loss in wages.”
Many of Xiuhtecutli’s members do not have access to a car, further cementing restrictions. “Transportation can also be a big issue. Some can’t afford a car but even the ones who can don’t have a driver’s license,” he said. “They have to rely on a friend to get them to and from work. And sometimes they have to pay somebody for that service.”
Jessica Ramirez, an organizer at the Apopka site, noted unpaid monies as a common problem for the association’s members. “We have a lot of cases about wage theft,” she said. “Sometimes construction workers work one month without pay. We have four or six cases a month. We cannot do too much because we don’t have a law in Florida about that. It is very hard because people come here, and they want help. Sometimes (the employer) does a deal. Sometimes they don’t answer no more.”
Xiuhtecutli concurred, adding that wage theft is quite common among employers. Even though many of the members have bank accounts and pay taxes, it is difficult for them “to get out of that cycle” of having employers take advantage of their wages. “(The farmworkers) are in a vulnerable situation,” he said. “They have to depend on somebody else and sometimes that person takes advantage of them. They don’t necessarily get paid for all the hours that they work. You really have to overexert yourself to make decent living. There also cases where the measuring unit doesn’t get tallied properly. Some workers who work under sub-contractors may withhold some of those wages for housing or for paying for transportation.”
Thankfully, the association is navigated by compassionate employees who provide various ways to fight back and teach their members how to demand fair treatment. “We organize people to go visit politicians to talk about issues that affect our community, farmworker community, immigrant community, low income community,” Ramirez said. “We go to offices in Tallahassee and sometimes to Washington, D.C. We do workshops about knowing your rights. Some lawyers talk about rights for the immigrants. We have youth groups, like 15 kids, and we want to teach them about justice.”
“It’s a grassroot organization and our job is to be part of the empowering process, so they know about their rights,” Xiuhtecutli said. “A couple of our other programs are civic engagement and know your rights, and immigration rights are something that we advocate for. Our organizers have been going out to the fields and providing pamphlets of information and just letting them know.”
Registering members of the Association with picture identification is a vital part of their mission. “We talk about memberships, which are very popular, because they use ID’s,” Ramirez said. “Schools and clinics send the people here because sometimes they don’t have any ID. We do food stamp applications and Medicaid applications. We have training about how you can protect yourself in the farms.” And if a member feels they need to speak with a lawyer, the Association helps them meet. “We give referrals when people need lawyers.” Although some lawyers the Association has contacted in the past have resulted in dead ends, they do “have a few lawyers we can trust” to help out their members.
Sometimes, “We have to file a report with the U.S. Department of Labor,” Xiuhtecutli said. “That’s for labor violations. As for as pesticide exposure and heat-related, we go through OSHA or the EPA.”
The association partners with local colleges to combat any current and future problems. “We work with some research institutions who are interested in working with farmworker health, like Florida State University,” Xiuhtecutli said. “From that involvement, we are able to develop trainings and information that we can use to distribute with members of our community about the dangers of heat and pesticide.” Farmworkers and other members of the Association don’t have healthcare, so they utilize the University of Central Florida’s free clinics. “We are very grateful to UCF for what they are doing.”
In the time of COVID-19, the Association is doing everything they can to provide their members with access to vaccinations. “We are working with the Orange County health department to bring us some vaccines to the community,” Xiuhtecutli said. “We are working with a church in Melbourne who through some of their mission work are working to bring some healthcare services, so we are very grateful for that.”