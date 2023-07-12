Editor’s note: Farmworkers interviewed in this article asked their last names not to be used. This story originally was published March 6, 2020.

FELLSMERE  |  In its heyday, a spectrum of various colors of oranges and yellows from citrus fruit served as a vibrant badge of Indian River County. Early and mid-season oranges, tangerines, tangelos, navels and Valencias were shipped by the millions. Locals of the Treasure Coast would boast their area farmed the sweetest grapefruits in the world.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.