The second-most prolific serial murderer in the United States had claimed a total of 93 victims between 1970 to 2005 before his capture.
As shocking as that number is, it does not compare to America’s most prolific serial killer, which has claimed a total of 1,548 lives since 1973.
And that number will only grow, despite the murders committed in front of witnesses, many of whom wish to see these horrific murders continue.
The most prolific serial killer in the United States is the American justice system, which uses capital punishment to invoke a death that most would consider cruel and unusual. Electrocutions, firing squads, hangings and poison cocktails are just some of the ways the state and/or federal governments have served out what they deem as “justice.”
What’s worse is that statistics reveal not all those who are killed at the hands of the state were guilty of the crimes of which they were sentenced. But that’s only a minor consequence to the proponents of the death penalty, who describe it as a punishment that is right and just.
Not the Catholic Church, however, which has been a staunch opponent of the death penalty for decades. To reemphasize that fact, Pope Francis declared September 2022 to be a month of prayer for the global abolition of the death penalty. He, along with many of his fellow Catholics, seek an end to the death penalty around the world, which would bring about a restoration of human dignity.
Catholic Church response
“I am so glad to have (Pope Francis’s) voice out in the public square like that around the world,” said Sister Helen Prejean, one of America’s most prominent death penalty opponents, and author of “Dead Man Walking,” “River of Fire,” and “The Death of Innocents.” “We’re made in the image and likeness of God. And that image of God in us is the capacity of human beings always to change.”
Perhaps the biggest reason why Catholics, including Sister Prejean, oppose the death penalty is simple: it’s murder. One of the most fundamental teachings of the Catholic Church is that God gave us a soul replicated in his image, which gives us inviolable dignity. This means that a part of God exists in all of us, and by taking away someone’s life, regardless of who they are or why you’re doing so, you are, by extension, killing a part of God.
That leads into another problem Catholics have with the death penalty for criminals: it inhibits the person from changing. Jesus understood the complex nature of human morality, and that humans have the capacity to learn from their mistakes, grow out of them, and develop into better people. He forgave his own executioners, the two criminals crucified next to him, and even his traitor. Forgiveness is paramount to the faith, and is especially deemed a grace when someone shows signs of growth and rehabilitation.
“We’re made for mercy and not for endless punishment,” Sister Prejean said. “Really, when you think of it, it’s so arrogant that human beings think, ‘Well, God’s finished with you; this is the most you’re ever going to develop. We’re going to end your life.’”
Injustice in the Judical system
But this cruel system of punishment is also scarily inaccurate. Sister Prejean stated that one in every eight capital punishment sentences are given to innocent people, whether that be to faulty technology, a rushed case, or simply a corrupt prosecution. And the death penalty is inherently plagued by racism and economic injustice.
“All the people chosen for death are poor, overwhelmingly as people who killed white people,” Sister Prejean said. “And often when they’re poor, they don’t get a good defense so that there’s a true adversarial system during trial of coming to truth where defense can get expert witnesses and can come up against what the prosecution is claiming.”
But race and class discrimination are not the only political issues that surround the death penalty. Most of the legislators and leaders who institute the death penalty identify as “pro-life.” But despite how lax and ambiguous that phrase seems to be to politicians, the Catholic Church has a very clear definition.
“Pro-life is not just about innocent life, but it’s also about guilty life,” Sister Prejean said. “Inviolable dignity, as Pope John Paul (II) said, is not just about the innocent people, (it includes) even those among us who have done terrible crimes.”
Florida and the death penalty
Today, the federal government and 27 states, including Florida, still utilize the death penalty. A staggering 99 people have been executed in Florida since 1979. With 307 Floridians currently awaiting their execution, Florida has the second largest death row population, behind California. But it also has the most death row exonerations than any other state, which is why the number of death row inmates at any given time is so volatile.
So, what does that mean? As Maria DeLiberato, director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, puts it, “We sentence more folks to death than most, and we get it wrong more than most.”
But despite how bleak that statement sounds, DeLiberato, who spent much of her career in the Florida law system and still works closely with prosecutors and defense attorneys throughout the state, remains optimistic that the death penalty itself will one day be executed in Florida. One stride made against capital punishment was when Florida voters passed a law stating juries must make a unanimous judgment before recommending the death penalty.
“I do think the death penalty is going away, including in Florida, we are moving away from it,” DeLiberato said. “What we’re seeing is juries are …voting for the death penalty less and less, especially since we went to unanimity. … So, I think that the general consensus is that the death penalty is on its way out, even in a state like Florida.”
Florida’s last execution was that of Gary Ray Bowles Aug. 22, 2019. While the death chamber in Florida has not been used in three years, other states are trending in the opposite direction. Oklahoma recently decided to perform 25 executions within two years — an execution a month through 2024 — and began with the execution of James Coddington Aug. 25, 2022.
“Oklahoma’s rush to execute 25 individuals over the course of two years is incredibly concerning,” said Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network. “This unprecedented spree of executions is an example of state-sanctioned bloodlust, not a victim-oriented justice system.”
“It’s just cruel,” DeLiberato added. “(The death penalty) is really the definition of cruel and unusual punishment as far as I’m concerned.”
Why use the death penalty?
Why do states, and sometimes the federal government, decide to deliver such a cruel and unusual punishment? Because they can, and it is used as by politicians to make political gains with supporters by appearing “tough on crime.” And it is not just done on the state level, but also the federal level. Sister Prejean compared what the governor of Oklahoma is doing to what President Donald Trump did in his last six months of office when he signed death warrants for 13 federal prisoners despite not having a federal execution in 17 years.
Supporters of the capital punishment will try and defend the practice by claiming that its victims deserve it, but according to the Catholic faith, no one deserves to be murdered. And the bottom line is that the death penalty is not necessary. Even if it is legal, there is no obligation to use the death penalty.
“(Political leaders) never, ever, ever have to seek death,” Sister Prejean said. “They always have the possibility of doing a plea and settling for a life sentence. Always. So, whenever these decisions are made, again, it’s because this individual human made a decision that certain people ought to be killed…unwieldy power over life and death in an individual’s hands (is) often driven by political power.”
There are many misconceptions with the death penalty, including the false claim that it deters crime. Sister Prejean said advocates should look at states that practice the death penalty and compare violent crime statistics there against states that abolished it. According to World Population Review, every one of the 10 most dangerous states in the United States still carry out the death penalty.
“There’s no reason to have a death penalty,” DeLiberato added. “It doesn’t make us safer. It doesn’t reduce crime. It doesn’t do anything but prolong these cases, it prolongs the suffering of victims. It increases even more damage to other folks, to other family members. And it just doesn’t make us safer and it costs an exorbitant amount of money.”
An "eye for an eye" justification
One principal justification for capital punishment can be summed up in the phrase, “An eye for an eye.” But Sister Prejean is quick to state that quote is taken from Hammurabi’s Code, an outdated set of laws that no society practices today. And since these laws were established by a pagan leader thousands of years before the birth of Christ, it doesn’t have any biblical significance.
“Jesus never said, ‘Oh yes, fine, somebody hurt you, go hurt them back,’” Sister Prejean said. “Deep in our soul, we know when we hear (an eye for an eye) that this is not the teaching of Jesus. And that we can do better as people.”
Murphy added, if anything, the New Testament actually negates the “eye for an eye” belief system, insinuating that life and humanity is more complex than such a simple phrase.
“Jesus flipped the script on “an eye for an eye” when he died for us on the cross,” said Murphy of the Catholic Mobilizing Network. “Jesus does not repay evil for evil, but rather breaks open the path for reconciliation and redemption — for all of us.”
Crimes — even the most horrific ones — don’t make the criminal less human. The death penalty defines a person solely by their crimes, and not for the complex soul that they are. Opponents of the death penalty are not celebrating crimes that were committed; they are preserving the dignity for life and allowing a venue for forgiveness.
“Forgiving an enemy doesn’t mean that we condone what they do,” Sister Prejean said, “but it means we don’t let hatred for them take over our lives.”
“As Catholics we are called to promote the dignity of life, regardless of the harm we have suffered or caused,” Murphy added. “When Jesus encountered the woman caught in adultery he did not judge her on what she had been accused of; what he did was show her love and mercy.”
Catechism of the Catholic Church
In 2018 when the Catechism of the Catholic Church was revised, it stated that all instances of capital punishment are “inadmissable.” Pope Francis’s declaration to establish September as a month for prayer for the global abolition of the death penalty, only doubles down on this stance, much to the delight of opponents of capital punishment.
“Catholic Mobilizing Network is overjoyed that the Holy Father has designated his September intention for the global abolition of the death penalty,” Murphy said. “The death penalty is often ignored or overlooked when it comes to what are considered life issues. Yet Pope Francis, throughout his papacy, has consistently said that we are called to protect all human life – and this must include those on death row. His special prayer reminds us that no one is excluded from God’s love.”
But even though it is an important step, prayer is only the beginning. Pope Francis reminds us that true change starts with each Catholic to work to abolish the death penalty.
“Not only does he invite us to join together in universal prayer, but the Holy Father also challenges each of us to ‘mobilize’ for an end to the death penalty,” Murphy said. “He is basically telling us that we have a role to play in making abolition of the death penalty a reality. This is certainly the case here in the United States.”
