TALLAHASSEE | Last July, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed Mike Barrett as its new associate for education.
Barrett serves as a professional resource person for the conference in education matters. The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is an agency of the Catholic Bishops of Florida, and speaks for the Church in matters of public policy and serves as liaison to all three branches of the Florida government. The archbishop and bishops of the seven (arch)dioceses in Florida constitute its board of directors.
In his position, Barrett coordinates, monitors and advocates issues relating to government programs affecting Florida Catholic schools, their administrators, faculty and students. He represents Catholic education at the state level and in coordination with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops at the federal level. He also represents the conference with the Florida Association of Academic Nonpublic Schools and maintains relationships with various school-choice organizations and special needs groups.
According to the conference, Barrett brings valuable education and legal experience to his role. From 2011 to 2014, he taught math courses at Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville. During that time, he was also a member of the 2011 Teach for America Jacksonville Corps, coached multiple varsity sports, and served as the math department chair for the 2013-14 school year. Before entering the teaching field, Barrett served in campus ministry at the Northeastern University Catholic Center in Boston.
Barrett, a product of Catholic education as a graduate of Nativity Catholic School in Brandon, earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a juris doctorate from Notre Dame Law School. Following his graduation from law school in 2017, Barrett worked in a law office in Tallahassee gaining experience in complex civil litigation, administrative law and appellate law.
“We are very pleased that Mike has joined the team here at the conference,” said Michael B. Sheedy, executive director, Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops. “His experience as an educator and his legal background will serve us well as he advocates for a strong education system and for parental choice in it.”
In celebration of Catholic Schools Week, the Florida Catholic asked Barrett questions about his role at the conference and impressions on the job he has done for almost half a year:
Q: Congratulations on your appointment at the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops. What were some of the reasons you pursued employment at the organization?
A: I was excited to join the mission of the Church in the public policy space. The Church has so much to offer education policy and the governing process as a whole. Florida is on the cutting edge of school choice so it’s great to be able to advocate for Catholic education in a state where parents are empowered to choose the education that best suits their child.
Q: Your classroom experience seems to show you enjoyed being a teacher in the Duval County school system. How do you think that experience “in the trenches” will help you in your role at the conference?
A: Having teaching experience, especially public school teaching experience, has been a great asset during my time at the Conference. It helps me relate to other stakeholders in the space. It’s also great to draw on my experience as I wade through the various policy proposals.
Q: How did Catholic schools’ respond to the COVID pandemic? Although the pandemic hit some areas of the state harder than others, did the conference work collectively with Catholic school superintendents to develop safety plans and protocols? Did the pandemic allow the conference and superintendents to look toward setting up protocols for the future?
A: The Florida dioceses have done a fantastic job of keeping students safe and in school throughout the pandemic. Dioceses have worked together to share resources about COVID-19 protocols and re-opening policies.
Q: State legislation has passed concerning dual enrollment programs. Could you explain that legislation and how Catholic schools and/or students in Florida could benefit from it?
A: We are very grateful to (congressmen) for their great work on the Dual Enrollment Scholarship Program. For many years, dual enrollment courses have been free for public school and homeschool students. The Dual Enrollment Scholarship Program expands access to include private school students and will make it more affordable for schools and families.
Q: Along with the parish, community and family commitments on the local level, Florida scholarship programs are a very important part in securing funding for Catholic education. What does the conference see as the key benefits in Catholic schools participating in state scholarship programs?
A: The most important aspect of the Florida’s K-12 Scholarship Programs is that these programs are pro-family policies. Florida truly empowers parents with the ability to choose where their children attend school regardless of income or any special needs. Many parents choose to use these scholarships at Catholic schools and without these scholarships many families may struggle to meet the financial obligations required to send their student to Catholic schools.
