This is one of the recipients of donated toiletries which were included in the items distributed Dec. 11, 2020, at the Catholic Charities Food Pantry in Arcadia.

Thanks to a generous donation, toiletries were included in the Dec. 11, 2020, food pantry distribution by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. in Arcadia. The items allow the recipients to focus on the purchasing of other more urgent needs without having to pay for toiletries and food as they struggle to become more financially stable.

