WASHINGTON | On Jan. 29, 2021, pro-life activists will be marching in Washington, DC, just as they have for the past 47 years. Despite this difficult year, March for Life officials hope that the in-person March will be as strong and enthusiastic as ever.
However, organizers recognize that due to the circumstances many people will be unable to join in person. To account for this, they are going above and beyond to make sure our virtual access to the March for Life is especially exciting and interactive.
Sign up here, https://p2a.co/BIa5nXt and receive access to the March for Life livestream info directly to your inbox so that you can watch at home, with your class, or even from the far side of the rally crowd.