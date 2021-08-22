Roasted Chile Rellanos with Black Beans

This Roasted Chile Rellenos Recipe – is a traditional Mexican dish, made healthier by roasting the poblano chilies rather than frying them in an egg batter, and is lightened up with the addition of black beans with an easy homemade rancheros sauce.
Prep: 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4–6 extra-large poblano peppers, leave whole with stems on
6 ripe, medium tomatoes, (Roma, or vine-ripened)
6 fat garlic cloves
One large onion, sliced into ½ inch wedges or slices
2 small jalapeños
2 tablespoons olive oil
Filling:
14 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed - seasoned or Cuban Style are nice
6 ounces grated jack cheese or Mexican queso fresco (or 1 cup vegan Herbed Tofu Ricotta)
Sauce additions:
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon tomato paste (optional, but good)
¼ cup fresh cilantro - plus more for garnish
1/4–1/2 cup water or broth (to the desired consistency)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450F
Roast Poblanos: Cut the tomatoes in half and arrange them on the sheet pan. Add the sliced onions to sheet pan, along with the whole garlic cloves, halved jalapeños and whole poblano peppers, making sure they are not overcrowded. You may need to use two sheet pans. Drizzle all with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and place on the middle rack and check after 15 minutes. If the peppers are tender remove them and check the garlic, removing it if tender. Otherwise, continue roasting with the tomatoes and onions another 15-20 minutes, until peppers and onions are tender and tomatoes are juicy.
While roasting, prepare the filling: Mix the canned beans (drained and rinsed) with the cheese. Season the mixture with salt and pepper. If using plain black beans, add a teaspoon of cumin and chili powder.
When the poblanos are just tender, take the sheet pan out of the oven (leave the oven on) and let it cool.
Add ⅓ of the onions, chopping them up, and add into the filling mixture and stir.
Blend up the Roasted Ranchos Sauce: Place the remaining onions into a blender along with the tomatoes, pan juices, jalapeño, garlic, cumin, coriander, chili powder, oregano, salt, tomato paste and fresh cilantro, adding a little water to thin. Blend until smooth and set aside.
Stuff the Poblanos: Carefully cut a slit in the poblano peppers from stem to pointy end and using your fingers, gently remove seeds while rinsing them under cold running water. In a large greased baking dish cast iron skillet, pour half of the roasted tomato ranchero sauce to coat the bottom of the pan or skillet. Place the peppers over top of the sauce, slit side up, then spoon the black bean filling into each one. Pour the rest of the flavorful ranchero sauce over top. Add more shredded cheese to the top.
Cover with foil and bake 20-25 minutes in a 425F oven. Then, uncover and bake 5 more minutes.
Garnish with cilantro leaves and sour cream, serve with refried beans and rice.
Recipe courtesy of Feasting at Home.
