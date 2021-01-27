For the past two years, St. Paul parishioners mark Respect Life Month with the placement of 75 blue and pink crosses carefully placed on the church’s front lawn. Two years ago, the middle school youth group painted the crosses, which represent more than 62 million lives lost to abortion in the United States since the outcome of Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973. On Jan. 22, the parish held a holy hour for Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction to pray for the overturning of the landmark case.
Crosses honor lives
- Photo: Courtesy
-
- Updated
Photo: Courtesy
