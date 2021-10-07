Father Eduardo Coll, Pastor of St. Andrew Parish, blesses animals in Cape Coral for students at St. Andrew Catholic School Oct. 2, 2021, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. At right, Father Gerard Critch, Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Naples, blesses animals Oct. 2. Many Diocesan Parishes and Schools hosted a Blessing of the Animals to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi Oct. 4. While many Parishes hosted the blessings during preceding weekend, schools opted to either have the blessing before school or prior to the end of the day. The variety of animals was immense, from horses to hamsters, parrots to rabbits as well as nearly every assortment of dog and cat imaginable. It was evident that these creatures were well loved and an important part of each family. (COURTESY PHOTOS)
