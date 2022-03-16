To our readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events are taking place online. Events taking place in person are subject to CDC guidelines. For more information, please contact the event coordinators directly.
COMMUNITY
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive Tuesday, March 22, 3-7:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall (next to LaSalle High School athletic field), 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Help alleviate critically low blood supply in Miami-Dade County. 786-853-4120, brucemortg@aol.com.
Camp Erin, March 26 and 27, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, Sunrise. Free weekend bereavement camp for children, teens, ages 6-17 who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. Hosted by Catholic Hospice. Apply at: www.camperinsouthflorida.org. Information: 954-944-2709, camperin@catholichospice.org.
Tea by the Sea, Saturday, March 26, noon, Good Shepherd parish hall, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. Dress the part, hats and gloves welcome. Featuring assorted teas, finger sandwiches, savory scones and desserts. $20 donation benefits the parish. 786-223-9483, 305-394-1411 or beaves7@yahoo.com.
St. Bonaventure golf tournament, Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m., Pembroke Lakes Golf Course, Pembroke Pines. Hosted by Knights of Columbus Council 12240. www.stbonaventurechurch.com/golf or golfgolf@stbonaventurechurch.com.
40 Days for Life, Lenten prayer campaign, through April 10. We gather in front of abortion clinics and pray for the conversion of all those involved in the abortion industry. 305-299-8840, www.40daysforlife.com/en/miami.
40 Días por la Vida, campaña de oración durante la Cuaresma hasta el 10 de abril. Nos reunimos frente a las clínicas de aborto y rezamos por la conversión de todos los implicados en dicha industria. 305-299-8840, www.40daysforlife.com/en/miami.
Cheers to Charity, Wednesday, April 27, noon, Joe’s Stone Crab, Miami Beach. Savor south Florida’s best stone crabs while raising funds for the Archdiocese of Miami. Space is limited. Sponsorship packages at: www.adomdevelopment.org/joes. Information at: 305-762-1051 or events@theadom.org.
Archdiocese of Miami pilgrimage to Lourdes, reservation deadline May 13 for the Sept. 16-26 pilgrimage. 305-386-4121, ext. 242, hdmiami.org/ip.php or pilgrimage@hdmiami.org.
CONCERTS
The Queen’s Six: From Windsor Castle to Miami, Sunday, April 24, 4–6 p.m., Corpus Christi, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. Six lay clerks of the Chapel Choir of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle bring their signature a cappella repertoire extending from early chant and Renaissance polyphony to jazz and pop arrangements. Tickets: www.marthamaryconcerts.org, 305-458-0111.
FAITH EDUCATION
Experience the Seder Meal, Thursday, March 31, 7-9 p.m., Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. A Christian exploration of our Jewish heritage in faith. Adults/$20; children/$10. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org.
Post-abortion healing ministry training, Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-5p.m., Madonna Retreat Center, 3600 S.W. 32 Blvd., West Park. Free. 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, rbrady@theadom.org. Registration: conta.cc/33FcNCO.
Online Bible studies, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard, Palmetto Bay. 305-775-2243, 305-233-8711 or lv26@comcast.net.
Clases de Biblia por Zoom, sábados, 9 y 23 de abril, 14 y 28 de mayo, 11 y 25 de junio, 9:30 a.m. Invita San Isidro, Pompano Beach. 305-331-6098.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retrouvaille, April 29-May 1, Southeast Pastoral Institute, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Program to help couples heal and renew their hurting marriages. 305-915-4607, www.helpourmarriage.org, bit.ly/RetrouvailleMiami, Miami@retrouvaille.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 2 y 3 de abril, 30 y 1 de mayo, 11 y 12 de junio. www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, Archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: March 26-27, April 9-10. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming date: April 30-May 1, Pastoral Center, 9401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. Register at: https://conta.cc/3gclSWt.
RETREATS
Retiro Emaús para damas, 22-24 de abril, MorningStar Renewal Center, Pinecrest. Invita St. Francis de Sales, Miami Beach. 305-775-4851, emaussanfrancismujeres@gmail.com, lulation@aol.com.
Silent retreat for women, Rosaire Conference Center, 14281 Gallagher Road, Delray Beach; under the auspices of Opus Dei. Payment plan available; transportation can be arranged. 305-528-9978, info@roseaire.org, rosarie.org. Upcoming dates: April 1-3; April 22-24 for college women; May 6-8.
Retiros tradicionales en silencio para mujeres, Rosaire Conference Center, 14281 Gallagher Road, Delray Beach; bajo el auspicio de la Prelatura del Opus Dei. Plan de pago disponible; se puede coordinar la transportación. 305-528-9978, info@roseaire.org, rosarie.org. Próximas fechas: 8-10 de abril; 27-29 de mayo.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Retreats, events and days of reflection have limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions (registration and deposit required). https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• “Be Compassionate as our Heavenly Father is Compassionate (Luke 6: 36),” Holy Week Retreat, April 13-17. $395/person, $695/couple, $350/religious.
Carmelite Sisters retreat, May 26-29, for women 18-30. Join sisters for time of joy, prayer and discernment. csocd.com/come-and-see, 626-557-5816, joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
SCHOOLS
Archbishop McCarthy High Speakers Series, via Zoom, featuring Catholic scholars, authors to help people grow in knowledge and love of the faith. Register at: tinyurl.com/2022speakerseries or email rgrebenc@mccarthyhigh.org. Upcoming dates:
• Wednesday, March 23, 7-8 p.m.: Dr. Roger Nutt, “To Die is Gain: Reflections on Christian Dying and Anointing of the Sick.”
• Wednesday, April 27, 7-8 p.m.: Father Liane Briese, “Reading the Bible Like a Catholic.”
• Wednesday, May 18, 7-8 p.m.: Dr. Michael Dauphinais, “Biblical Answers to Questions about the Catholic Faith.’’
Master of Science in Bioethics, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. With in-person or online classes. https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics.
Spiritual Companionship Program, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. For those interested in growing deeper in their own journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SEPI: Ofrece cursos con o sin crédito académico para quienes deseen una formación cristiana en su ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. También para quienes deseen iniciar su maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
SPIRITUAL
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Lenten Longings: Tuesdays, March 29, April 5 and 12, 7:15-8:30 a.m. Morning breakfast meetings led by speakers from various faith communities. $10/session.
• Questions Jesus Asks: Friday, April 1, 9:30-11 a.m., unpacking the scriptural contexts of Jesus’ words and how they transcend time to benefit our spiritual journey. $10.
• Lenten Labyrinth: Wednesday, April 13, 7-8 p.m. Special Holy Hour on Holy Week. Free.
Fishers of Men breakfast, Saturday, April 30, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84, Davie. Register by April 28. Speaker: Father Michael Barry of the Picpus Fathers, founder of Mary’s Table and Veronica’s Home of Mercy, which focuses on the spiritual growth of men. Teen sons welcome. $25/person. 954-618-9288, 954-205-4221, wearefishersofmen2019@gmail.com.
Rosary crusade for the Church and the world, Wednesdays, 4 p.m., online, organized by Women of Grace. https://bit.ly/wog-rosarycrusade.
Monthly day of recollection for women, second Thursdays, 10 a.m., St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Mass at noon, presided by Opus Dei priest. An opportunity to meditate, pray, have a conversation with God, and receive the sacrament of reconciliation. 305-528-9978.
Jornada mensual de recogimiento para damas, segundo jueves, 10 a.m., St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Misa al mediodía, presidida por un sacerdote del Opus Dei. Una oportunidad para meditar, orar, conversar con Dios, y recibir el sacramento de la reconciliación. 305-528-9978.
Holy Hour to pray for the unborn, third Saturdays, 4 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com, 305-866-6567.
Coronilla por los hijos, lunes a viernes, 3 p.m., por Zoom. Oración a la Divina Misericordia. 954-394-9192, nuestroshijosm@gmail.com.
Santo Rosario Meditado, sábados, 9 a.m., Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 South Miami Ave., Miami. norisgreyes@gmail.com, 305-898-4212.
Ejercicios espirituales en la vida diaria, jueves, 10 a.m., por Zoom, invita Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard. 786-256-6107, antoniabriseno@aol.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bereavement support groups for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025.
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie.
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David Church, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie.
Breast cancer support group, bilingual, for persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. Second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Bilingüe. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Pet loss support group, virtual support group for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a beloved pet. First Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Organized by Catholic Hospice in collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025.
VOLUNTEERS
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides 24-hour case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor or youth, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Se necesitan padres de acogida para menores sin acompañamiento. Caridades Católicas ofrece manejo de casos las 24 horas, un estipendio mensual para ayudar con el cuidado del menor o joven refugiado, educación continua, y más. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests, talents and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
Respeto a la Vida necesita voluntarios para servir en diferentes capacidades según sus intereses, talentos y habilidades. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
St. John Bosco Clinic, on the grounds of Corpus Christi Church, 730 N.W. 34 St., Miami, needs bilingual volunteers for general office duties Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Must be 18 or older, and will need to complete an application and background check. dailen.celma@sjbclinic.org, sjbclinic.org.
Clínica San Juan Bosco, en los terrenos de la iglesia de Corpus Christi, 730 N.W. 34 St., Miami, necesita voluntarios bilingües para labores generales de oficina, lunes a viernes, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Deben ser mayores de 18 años, y tendrán que completar una solicitud y una verificación de antecedentes. dailen.celma@sjbclinic.org, sjbclinic.org.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Praise and worship night for young adults, Friday, March 25, 8-10 p.m., Good Shepherd, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. adoreworship.music@gmail.com.
Encuentros Juveniles retreat for boys ages 14-18, April 8-10, Cursillos de Cristiandad Retreat House, 16250 S.W. 112 Ave., Miami. 786-514-3210, encuentros.juveniles@theadom.org.
