With a rich buttery shortbread crust and a thick layer of tangy lemon curd on top, these easy lemon bars are guaranteed to be a hit! They are made with just 7 ingredients and take only 15 minutes to prepare.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Yield: 9 squares or 12 bars
Ingredients
Crust
- 1&1/4 cups (155g) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup (60g) powdered sugar
- 1 tbsp (10g) cornstarch
- 1/2 cup (114g) unsalted butter, softened
Filling
- 3 large eggs
- 1&1/2 cups (300g) granulated sugar
- zest of 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup (125ml) fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
- 1/2 cup (62g) all-purpose flour
- powdered sugar for dusting
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350F and line an 8×8″ square baking pan with parchment paper overhanging the sides
- Toss flour, powdered sugar, and cornstarch together.
- Cut in the softened butter using a fork, pastry cutter or food processor until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
- Dump the mixture into the prepared pan. Spread it out evenly then press firmly into an even layer. Bake for 10 minutes or just until the edges start to brown.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice.
- Slowly add in the flour, whisking quickly to prevent any lumps.
- Pour over hot crust and bake for another 25-30 minutes or until the lemon filling is set.
- Let stand at room temperature to cool for an hour and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Dust with powdered sugar before slicing and serving. Cut into 9 squares or 12 bars.
Notes:
These lemon bars can be served chilled or at room temperature.
Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week. They can also be tightly wrapped and stored in the freezer for up to a month.
Recipe courtesy of Lily Ernst at littlesweetbaker.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.