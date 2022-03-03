COLLECTING SHIRTS

• Hold a drive in your parish.

• Run bulletin announcements.

• Arrange for delivery of the shirts to the closest specified collection/distribution sites.

• If you are participating, contact Kristen Maheu with your name and/or the name of your organization at: lsr@thefloridacatholic.org or call 407-373-0076.

MONETARY CONTRIBUTIONS

• If you choose to make a monetary donation, make your check payable to the Florida Catholic and mail to: Long Sleeve Relief, PO Box 4993, Orlando, FL 32802-4993

The following are collection sites  Mondays through Fridays.

FARMWORKER ASSOCIATION OFFICES

• Apopka — 1264 Apopka Blvd.farmworkerassoc@aol.com

407-886-5151; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Pierson  — 111 Fountain Drive

386-749-9826; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Immokalee  — 106 S. 2nd Street, Suite, 10; 407-886-5151; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Fellsmere  — 29 S. Maple Street

772-453-9425 or 772-571-0081,

10 a.m. -7 p.m.

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL THRIFT STORES

• Apopka — 770 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-886-0940; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Clermont  — 601 E. Highway 50

352-242-0357; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

• Orlando— Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 11819 N. Semoran Blvd., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Jason Trujillo, 407-658-1818

• Riviera Beach— St. Francis Center, 100 W. 20th Street, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Donna Pierson  — 561-360-3327

• Pahokee — St. Mary Parish,

1200 E. Main Street, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Marlen paniaqua, 561-924-7305

• Stuart — St. Joseph Center, 1300 E. 10th Street, Suite D, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Donna Pierson  — 561-360-3327

• Boynton Beach — Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center, 212 E. Boynton Beach Blvd., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Donna Pierson  — 561-360-3327

Orlando Diocese parishes with St. Vincent de Paul bins

All Souls, Sanford; Holy Family, Orlando; Resurrection, Winter Garden; Our Lady of Hope, Port Orange, St. Andrew, Orlando; St. Ann, Haines City

Orlando Diocese parishes with St. Vincent de Paul trucks

Corpus Christi, Celebration, St. Mark, Summerfield; St. Patrick, Mount Dora; St. Timothy, Lady Lakes

Palm Beach Diocese parishes

St. Mary, Pahokee; St. Joan of Arc, Boca Raton

Venice Diocese parishes

Incarnation, Sarasota

 More locations will be added throughout the campaign. Visit https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/news/advocacy/long-sleeve-relief/ to download to most up-to-date site locations and Long Sleeve Relief information.

