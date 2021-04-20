cq5dam-1.thumbnail.cropped.1500.844.jpeg

Hail Holy Queen  (© Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana)

Hail Holy Queen

 

Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of Mercy, 
our life, our sweetness and our hope.
To you do we cry,
poor banished children of Eve. 
To you do we send up our sighs, 
mourning and weeping in this valley of tears 
Turn then, most gracious advocate,
your eyes of mercy toward us,
and after this exile
show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb,
Jesus.
O clement, O loving, 
O sweet Virgin Mary.