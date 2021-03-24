The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has launched new pages on its website to celebrate the Year of Amoris Laetitia Family, which will run from March 19, 2021 to June 26, 2022. The year-long celebration will conclude at the Tenth World Meeting of Families in Rome in June 2022.
The webpages feature:
• Links to the Vatican website about the initiative with videos of Pope Francis teaching about the family and frequently asked questions about the apostolic exhortation
• Catechesis on the Sacrament of Marriage, the Family as Domestic Church, Theology of the Body, and Natural Family Planning
• Sharing the joy of marital and familial love with youth and young adults
• Resources for families in many situations of need
• Monthly reflections by the staff of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat for Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth on each of Pope Francis’s “Twelve Ways to Walk with Families”
• Resources for pilgrims who plan to attend the World Meeting of Families in Rome
• Resources for dioceses preparing simultaneous events to celebrate the World Meeting of Families locally
More information for the initiative may be found at: https://www.usccb.org/topics/marriage-and-family-life-ministries/year-amoris-laetitia-family.