Sunday, July 25
2 Kgs 4:42-44; Ps 145:10-11, 15-16, 17-18; Eph 4:1-6 ; Jn 6:1-15
Something really struck me as a young person as I learned about the development of the human child in the womb of his or her mother. From the moment of conception we began with only a few cells packed full of DNA and these cells multiplied again and again. Just think — all of us started out so small and through a continuous multiplication of cells we become who we are today. The miracle of life, an act of God’s hand multiplying material substance with the power of His life-giving Spirit serves as a backdrop for one of Jesus’ most well known miracles recorded in all four Gospels — The Feeding of the Five Thousand.
A customary tour to the Holy Land usually takes you on a detour to Tabgha, an ancient fishing village along the Sea of Galilee. There stands the elegant Benedictine Abbey Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes. Although the current church was built nearly a 100 years ago, the mosaic floors are the remnants of a much earlier Byzantine church. Imagine walking on a 1,700-year-old mosaic floor? Underneath the altar is a large rock protruding from the floor and the famous 4th century mosaic of two fishes and a basket of loaves, built by early Christians to commemorate the rock. For it is at this rock that Jesus performed the miracle in the presence of thousands.
For the next few weeks we will be hearing Jesus give his famous Bread of Life sermon — in St. John’s Gospel. The Miracle of the Multiplication preludes it, pregnant with meaning. As Jesus’ popularity grew, so did the number of those who came from far and wide hoping to hear his message and perhaps witness one of his rumored miracles. Concerned for the 5,000 men (not counting women and children) who had gathered in Tabgha, Jesus did not want to send them back on their long journey hungry. Testing the faith of the 12 apostles, Jesus asked them what it would take to feed all of these people. They answered that not even 200 days of wages could feed a crowd. Their answer didn’t seem to convince Jesus. When these adult men seemed to show no faith — there was a boy carrying a basket of five loaves and two fishes. He offers what little he has, a true symbol of childlike trust in Divine Providence.
“Jesus took the loaves.” Notice the verbs: took, gave thanks and distributed. These are the same verbs used later on in the Gospels when Jesus Institutes the Eucharist at the Last Supper. Like our cells multiplying again and again from the moment of conception, the boy’s bread and fish were multiplied to the extent of feeding thousands. Preparing his 12 apostles for the priestly ministry of divine multiplication of the one Body and Blood of Christ through the celebration of Holy Communion, Jesus tells his apostles to collect the left over fragments. The number of baskets left over is 12, exactly the number of the tribes of Israel that Jesus has come to save; 12, exactly the number of his disciples who are descendants of the 12 tribes, the foundation stones of the Church. Going forth from the Hebrew people, God will bring the message of salvation not to just 5,000, but to billions worldwide. You and I are the inheritors of this legacy. The one Christ will be multiplied in the preaching of the Gospel and in the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.
As we approach the Eucharist this week, we receive Jesus who continues to feed the many with his one body. May we approach him like the young boy, with complete faith, bringing ourselves to him just as we are, with the little that we have. He will take us, bless us, break us of sin and transform us to be one with him forever in His eternal kingdom.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.