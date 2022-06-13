The worldwide Church will celebrate the 10th World Meeting of Families from June 22 to 26 in Rome, but Pope Francis wants the celebration to be reflected in all the world’s dioceses. The goal is for each diocese to place families at the center of pastoral attention during that week, carrying out activities that reflect the theme of the 2022 World Meeting of Families, which is “Family love: a vocation and a path to holiness.”
To that end, the Archdiocese of Miami will celebrate the World Meeting of Families locally with a Family Faith Festival on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral. All families are welcome to share in a fun day filled with opportunities for prayer and adoration as well as crafts, games, and activities for all ages along with live music and food trucks.
The day will conclude with a 5 p.m. Mass celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. Please register at https://conta.cc/3KbiNDo.
The Office of Marriage and Family Life also will be hosting two virtual workshops that week, one in English and one in Spanish, on “The Catholic Family as the Domestic Church.” The English language one will take place Wednesday, June 22, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and the Spanish language one will take place Thursday, June 23, also from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Registration for Spanish is at https://conta.cc/39BaXFC and registration for English is at https://conta.cc/3LoP89v.
For more information, contact Allan Caballero, director of Marriage and Family Life, at acaballero@theadom.org or 305-757-1189.
