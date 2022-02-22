Sunday, Feb. 27
Sir 27:4-7; Ps 92:2-3, 13-14, 15-16; 1 Cor 15:54-58; Lk 6:39-45
With Lent beginning so late this year, it may seem to us as if we are already ready, although we still have a few more days to go. The readings for the Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time can actually help us to prepare for Lent to begin this coming Wednesday.
In the Gospel this Sunday (Lk 6:39–45) Jesus first speaks of the danger of hypocrisy: “Can a blind person guide a blind person?” (Lk 6:39) He goes on to share the familiar message about removing the planks from our own eye before removing splinters from that of another (Lk 6:41–42). The world needs for us to be able to point out sin. Maybe one good thing to pray for this Lent would be the ability to be honest with ourselves, to have a good spiritual mirror that allows us to see the truth about ourselves and thus be able to remove the planks that make it impossible for us to be of any use in helping to guide others. When such prayer leads us to make a good confession, what an amazing gift it is, first of all for us, but then it allows us to be much more credible witnesses to the Gospel. So many times Pope Francis has quoted Pope St. Paul VI: “Modern man listens more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, and if he does listen to teachers, it is because they are witnesses” (Evangelii Nuntiandi, no. 41). If we have good eye surgery, so to speak, this Lent, we can be the witnesses the world so desperately needs.
The Book of Sirach (27:4–7) uses several images: that of the shaken sieve that allows our faults to be seen—as the sieve reveals the husks of wheat, of the clay being tested in the furnace, and the fruit that shows the quality of the tree. All of these images are pointing to what we show when we speak. When we open our mouths who we really are is revealed. Hence, the First Reading finishes with this challenge: “Praise no one before he speaks, for it is then that people are tested” (Sir 27:7). Perhaps a good practice in Lent would be to become aware of what is coming out of our mouths, how are we giving glory to God (or not) by our every word)? Are we building people up or tearing them down? Are we supporting the unity of the Church or drawing away from it? Maybe if you decide to not to eat or drink something during Lent, each time you would like to put the candy or soda or drink into your mouth and decide not to, focus on what comes out of your mouth and ask God to help you show that “the bent of [your] mind” is towards him alone (cf. Sir 4:6).
The greatest good that we are called to is that of loving the least among us. The call to almsgiving that marks Lent challenges us to give of ourselves to the poor. In today’s Gospel, we read, “A good person out of the store of goodness in his heart produces good” (Lk 6:49). In planning for Lent, looking for concrete ways to “produce good,” especially in being available for others with our time and with our treasure, could be of immense value, so that we can bear good fruit (cf. Lk 6:43).
The First Reading and the Gospel this Sunday give us some fodder to reflect on as we prepare specifically to plan our prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. St. Paul in the Second Reading (1 Cor 15:54–58) helps to put it all in context. Lent can be tough. But if we look at it as a spiritual battle, we know who wins. St. Paul speaks to the definitive victory that is ours in Christ: “Thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor 15:57). In preparing for Lent, seek to respond to St. Paul’s charge to the Corinthians and trust in his promise: “Therefore, my beloved brothers and sisters, be firm, steadfast, always fully devoted to the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain (1 Cor 15:58).
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.