Sunday, Feb. 12
Sir 15:15-20; Ps 119:1-2, 4-5, 17-18, 33-34; 1 Cor 2:6-10; Mt 5:17-37
Traveling in Ecuador a few years ago, I paid for my tortilla lunch with US dollars. The country used the dollar as its currency. I was surprised that in my change I found a Susan B. Anthony dollar coin. I had not seen one of them for decades.
Their absence was not for lack of the coins. The United States Treasury had minted close to a billion Susan B. Anthony coins in 1979 only to find that no one liked it. The problem was not with the remarkable social reformer. The problem was that, less than two millimeters in diameter larger than the quarter and struck in the same copper-nickel composition, the Susan B. Anthony dollar looked and felt like a quarter. Change could not be easily handled especially by the elderly and blind. The coins were slow to circulate. A 1999 reissue of a gold-alloy version that looked different had slightly better success.
A preacher once said, “Don’t be a Susan B. Anthony Christian.” He meant that if we were a Susan B. Anthony dollar looking nearly the same as a regular quarter, no wonder non-believers saw no reason to bother with religion. His image was a modern update of Jesus’ command not to hide under a bushel basket. Rather, “Your light must shine.”
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus gives concrete ways our light must shine in the darkness. In our social media culture that thrives on outrage, Jesus teaches that whoever is angry with another or calls them a fool is liable to divine judgment. In our sex-obsessed culture where porn is as common as a video game, Jesus teaches that it is better to tear out a lustful eye than burn in Gehenna. In our capitalistic culture always looking for an edge, Jesus says, “Let your ‘Yes’ mean ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No’ mean ‘No’” (see Matthew 5:17-37). Heads up. Next Sunday, made to order for our tribal culture, he commands us, “Love your enemies.”
The 4th century church was no Susan B. Anthony Christian. Its charity shone so bright that the pagan Emperor Julian challenged the pagan priests. “For it is disgraceful when no Jew is a beggar and the impious Galileans [Christians] support our poor in addition to their own; everyone is able to see that our coreligionists are in want of aid from us.” The charity of the Christians stood out. It made the pagans look bad. How could the pagan religion of the emperor compete with such selfless charity? Julian the Apostate’s Lesson on Why We Are Good | Catholic Answers
The church teaching today opposes abortion and promotes the family. Contrary to our payback culture, the church opposes the death penalty. In opposition to popular political positions, US bishops favor a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Whether our practice reflects our preaching, though, is less certain.
Jesus’ command, though, remains unchanged. “Your light must shine.” Don’t be a Susan B Anthony Christian.
To take to prayer: Where might your parish shine its light in the darkness so that others take notice?
Father David Scotchie is a priest of the Diocese of Orlando. He is the pastor of Nativity Catholic Church in Longwood.
