Sunday, July 11
Am 7:12-15; Ps 85:9-10, 11-12, 13-14; Eph 1:3-14 or 1:3-10; Mk 6:7-13
Growing up as a young child I enjoyed going to the 7-Eleven store and grabbing a bag of Famous Amos cookies. They weren’t as good as mom’s homemade cookies, but they still hit the spot. But on this 7.11 (Sunday, July 11) the Famous Amos we are referring to are not the cookies but a classic Old Testament Prophet that God called to preach to the King and people of Israel.
The Scripture readings for this Sunday have a particular focus on God’s call. The word we use for "the call" is "vocation" deriving from the Latin word "voce" or voice. When we are close to God in daily prayer and deed, God will speak and we will know His voice. God continues to call, the question is are we listening?
We know that God calls but what we don’t always anticipate is the surprising nature of who God calls.
This is certainly the case in our Old Testament reading for this Sunday. Normally if someone wants to become a doctor, a lawyer or a priest the common thing is to attend a medical school, a law school or a seminary where a program of education is specifically formulated. Similarly, schools of training existed in various forms back in the time of Amos that instructed in temporal and religious matters. In fact, we discover that some of the prophets in the Old Testament were contemporaries — evidence that a company or school of prophecy/prophets was a common thing at this time in Israel’s history.
However, Amos did not go to that school, he is not a professionally trained prophet – he is “a herdsman and a dresser of sycamore trees” (Am 7:14). The sycamore trees in desert regions are a different species than the large sycamore trees we may be familiar with from the north. These sycamores, known as the poor man’s fig tree, produced husks containing a fruit that when ripened could be sold for a small fee. For the fruit to be edible a "dresser" had to go up into the tree at a certain point and slice through the husk and cut the skins to advance the ripening process. Unlike the well known professional prophets of the time, God called an unknown poor farmer desert man to do the task.
Amos answers the call of God to preach repentance. He travels north, directly to the synagogue of the King of Israel, located in the city of Bethel, which means "House of God." It is in this synagogue that Amos boldly warns the king and fellow Israelites to return to true worship of God by remembering the poor and turning away from idolatrous behavior.
Angered by his message, the king’s priest, Azariah, attempts to silence Amos by attacking his character. Amos the dresser of sycamores has come to dress the hearts of men with a message that will cut to the heart. When people are faced with the hard hitting message of repentance there are a few ways we tend to respond: ignore it, attack it, argue against it, think it applies to someone else — or make the decision to change.
As God sent Amos to rattle the establishment to save souls, their religion and nation, God still continues to call today. All of us would do well to be mindful of the Lord who calls the unexpected to dress our hearts. Let us pray for an increase of holy vocations to the religious life, priesthood, marriage and single life. Remember today’s lesson of repentance and God’s call — Azariah is long forgotten, but not Famous Amos.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
