Books have been my friends for as long as I can remember. As a young boy, I thought that receiving a book was the best gift I could ever have (except when I went through my Tonka trucks phase). Not much has changed since then.
Opening a book has been and continues to be the gateway to new worlds, uplifting visions, better directions, and energy to meet challenges. Open a good book, and life, in all its beauty and pain, explodes off the pages.
Our scriptures for this Sunday open and close with powerful encounters with the written word, as proclamations from a book and a scroll raise the temperature of the listeners. In case we miss the potency of God’s Word that leaps from the pages being proclaimed, the psalmist declares, “Your words, Lord, are Spirit and life!”
In the passage from Nehemiah, once Ezra the priest-scribe cracks open the book and begins reading, one of the most vibrant, full-bodied descriptions of liturgy in all of sacred scripture erupts: attentive listening and gazing, standing, bowing, prostrating, singing, weeping, and rejoicing all pour forth at the sound of God’s Word. As the Word goes forth, the people are emboldened for what lies ahead after their return from exile. Despite their homeland still in the early stages of recovery from its decimation, they see beyond the ruins that surround them to a vision of restoration—hope given life through the Word of God.
In the opening account of the Gospel of Luke, the Evangelist brings Jesus back from his desert sojourn and baptism by John to his hometown of Nazareth to inaugurate his ministry, where he opens the scroll from Isaiah. But here, something greater than words proclaimed from the lips of a prophet is happening; here is an announcement that these promises of God, these causes for joy and hope have moved far beyond words on a page—they are now embodied in the person of the proclaimer, Jesus of Nazareth! This reading of scripture, unlike any the Nazorean synagogue members had ever experienced, was so mindboggling that all they could do was “look intently at him.” In a sense, asking with their eyes, “now what, native son?”
In the movement from first reading to psalm to gospel, we find the challenge of what we are invited to do with the Word of God; we are invited to move from hearing with our ears and professing with our lips to making the Word come alive in our thoughts, actions, behaviors, and decisions.
And, as St. Paul tells us today in the Letter to the Corinthians, we are able to make this movement —to allow the word to explode off the page, to settle deep within our bodies and souls, and then to make it leap forth from us into our relationships and choices—by the power of the Spirit of which we are “all given to drink.”
Jesus became the Word made flesh through the power of the Spirit; the people returning from exile recommitted with fervor to the covenant through the power of the Spirit; we become one Body in Christ, able to do the works he did, by the power of the Spirit!
May we return home from our celebrations of the Eucharist, as did Jesus to his home town of Nazareth, “in the power of the Spirit,” so that the Word of God might once again jump off the page of a book, pass through our hearts and souls, and flow out into a world in desperate need of a living and breathing Word!
Father Berinti serves as pastor ofImmaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
