20th Sunday of Ordinary Time
Most of us would assume that given our busy lives, we already have more than we can juggle. With children and grandchildren to sit for; doctor appointments to keep; houses to clean; jobs to work; after-school taxi services to render; workouts and exercise regimens to struggle through; ministry commitments and charitable work to fulfill; pets to drag to the vet; countless errands to run; meals to cook; family obligations to meet; worries and anxieties to deal with (go ahead, catch your breath)—in all honesty, are not each of us already doing enough?
And just as we’re about to give a full-throated, hearty “yes” to that question, along comes our scripture for the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time—calling us to “more” rather than less. Just when we think we cannot fit anything or anyone into our already near-bursting field of responsibilities and people, the Word of God tells us to widen the circle, reach out further, be more inclusive—quite simply, make more room!
Living as we do in a world and culture that works hard to narrow the field of inclusion; limit who is in and expand who is out; break humanity into even more miniscule categories and labels; drive deeper wedges between people—energy and fire radiate from these scriptures to help us garner the strength we need to be more inclusive, to be more welcoming, to have our limited visions challenged, and to widen the circle of our compassion and care. The Word of God’s invitation to break down rather than erect more boundaries; and then how to navigate the certain backlash of those who think we need to keep things limited, clean, and pure reminds us that discipleship in Christ is not for the thin-skinned.
Isaiah, who paints beautiful pictures with his words, shares the grand vision of God: “My house shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples.” Can we be inspired by the prophet’s artistry to welcome someone into our “house” whom we’ve been keeping out or neglecting?
St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans honestly admits the struggle of widening the family of God. However, can we allow his enthusiasm (“I glory in my ministry”) to prod us to greater welcome and inclusion within our families?
The Evangelist Matthew’s fascinating portrait of Jesus, who clearly has no intensions of being waylaid by this irritatingly vociferous Canaanite woman, demonstrates that even Jesus, in his full humanity, can be moved in his heart for something and someone beyond what he had planned. Can the same happen to us?
So much of life seems to be trying to make “safe” places to live and move and spend our days—and indeed that’s necessary. But clearly life in the Kingdom, the safest place of all, also means enlarging our capacity for welcome.
Is there someone resting just beyond our vision, someone previously boxed out, someone who has run out of chances, or someone irritating—who is worth another look, another try, another act of compassion?
As God “might have mercy on all,” might we extend a little of the same?
Father Benjamin Berinti, CPPS, is pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Melbourne Beach.
