Ecc 1:2; 2:21-23; Ps 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14 and 17; Col 3:1-5, 9-11; Lk 12:13-21
What’s it matter to you? This question, meant to provoke a personal sentiment towards a particular subject, is at the core of this week’s Gospel. Different things motivate people to do the things that they do, spending time and energy on whatever it is that matters to them. Basic necessities like food, water, clothing and housing can certainly matter if we are struggling to make ‘ends meet.’ Often times, having those basic needs met, what matters to people can wonder off into forms of power, materialism and addictive behaviors that never bring true fulfillment. This week’s scripture readings reflect on what truly matters - living life in this world in the holy presence of God as pilgrims on a journey towards heaven.
Our first reading this Sunday comes from the Book of Ecclesiastes, a truly unique book in the Old Testament attributed to the Wisdom Literature stemming from the reign of King Solomon. The tone of Ecclesiastes is so negative and cynical that some Jews during the time of Jesus did not consider it as part of the Scriptures. But thankfully it is as some of Ecclesiastes famous lines inspired several Rock n’ Roll songs that we are familiar with. The Byrds 1965 song ‘Turn!Turn! Turn!’ - “a time to be born, a time to die, a time to plant, a time to reap”, etc., is a case in point. Another famous line repeated in Ecclesiastes: “Vanity of vanities!” are found in today’s readings as the unnamed author ponders the question of the meaning of this life within a purely observational, material, secular context.
Regardless of how good or bad you are, the result is the same for all of us - we die. Vanity of vanities! The author of Ecclesiastes ponders the thought: “for a living dog is better than a dead lion” (Ecc. 9:4). It would appear that all is vanity - “that nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me” as sung in Queen’s 1975 ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. So why bother? After all of this seemingly dark and nihilist reflection on the meaning of life, the author of Ecclesiastes comes to a point of realizition in the final verses of his Book (Ecc.12). All of us will stand before the judgment throne of God. We will recieve our final recompense from how we lived our lives here on earth, whether for good or for evil. In the end, it will matter in eternity.
Jesus affirms the reality of the world to come and the judgement that awaits us all in this Sunday’s Gospel. Speaking of human beings who invest their time and resources in this world’s passing wealth and pleasures, Jesus warns: “You fool, this night your soul will be demanded of you; and the things you have prepared, to whom shall they belong?’
Thus will it be for all who store up treasure for themselves but are not rich in what matters to God” (Lk. 12:20,21).
How do we find what matters to God in our world, a store of treasure that can never be stolen or run dry? St. Paul gives us clear instruction on what matters in our second Sunday reading from Colossians: “Put to death then the parts of you that are earthly: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire and covetousness” (Col. 3:5) and “seek what is above...think of what is above...for you have died and your life is hidden in Christ in God” (Col. 3:1-3).
As the seasons turn and the clock winds down, have we come to terms with what is vain and passing? Are we redirecting our lives with the help of God’s grace to recieve the eternal treasures foretold by Jesus? As we contemplate the meaning of life in this world and the goal of eternal life in the world to come, may we embrace what is really important, what matters to God.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
