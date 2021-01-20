Sunday, Jan. 24
Jon 3:1-5, 10; Ps 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9; 1 Cor 7:29-31; Mk 1:14-20
Perhaps it’s because I spent a good bit of the Christmas season listening to classic albums by Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby that, as soon as I made my first pass through the Word of God for this Sunday, a 1959 song popped into my head that I couldn’t shake. American Grammy Award winner and “Queen of the Blues” Dinah Washington’s rendition of “What a Difference a Day Makes,” could be the theme song played during the title sequence, as well as the opening and closing credits for this week’s proclamation. “What a difference a day made; twenty-four little hours….” Had Jonah and the people of Nineveh; Paul and the Corinthians; and certainly Simon, Andrew, James, John and their father Zebedee known these words, they would have been repeating them full-throated! Each of our scriptures presents pivotal moments, milestones, and seismic changes in people’s lives. Having only made one day’s pass through the mammoth city of Nineveh, to his complete surprise and alarm, Jonah is able to turn the people from their evil ways and stave off God’s intended destruction. Only a single day, and voila, “all of them, great and small, put on sackcloth.” Paul urges the Corinthians that a decisive moment for fullness of life is at hand and “time is running out” to opt in, for “the world in its present form is passing away.” There may not be another opportunity tomorrow; the difference is meant to commence today! Jesus, who causally approached John for baptism, now emerges with a passionate cry that God’s time of fulfillment, God’s Kingdom is at hand. Repentance and belief cannot wait for next week or when it might be more convenient, but rather must be embraced today. And Mark illustrates the power of this announcement by presenting two sets of brothers who not only abandon their livelihood, but even their father to respond to Jesus’ axial invitation. For everyone touched by the preaching of Jonah, Paul and Jesus, those “twenty-four little hours” completely, dramatically altered their lives (and, lest we forget, the lives of their families and friends). The great poet T. S. Eliot captured the power of pivotal moments in life when he wrote, “What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start.” For those whom we meet in the scripture narratives of this Sunday, clearly their responses ushered in both endings and beginnings, beginnings and endings interwoven with each other. But where do we fit into these accounts? Certainly, we have all experienced pivotal moments in our life journey; large, significant events or circumstances that changed the course of our lives; perhaps some are in the midst of such a moment now. Yet I suspect that the more frequent opportunities for change, renewal, repentance, strengthened belief, and recommitment are borne on the wings of small, easily unnoticed moments that are no less pivotal than the marquee ones we hear proclaimed this Sunday. The milestones of birth, marriage, divorce, graduation, and relocation, just to name a few, are the low-hanging fruit when reflecting upon moments when “twenty-four little hours” set us on a different trajectory. But I suspect that renewal and redirection for most of us are comprised of incremental steps, two forward, one backward. But once again, the clarion call of the Lord cuts through any lethargy or hesitation we may throw up in the face of our times of fulfillment; stares down any fear or indifference we try to hide behind even when we know time is running out; welcomes us to climb out of our stifling enclosures and breathe the fresh air of a new beginning in Christ. Indeed, what a difference a day can make; twenty-four little hours, but only when we give a hearty “yes” to the invitation of the Lord. n Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.