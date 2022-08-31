Sunday, Sept. 4
Wis 9:13-18b; Ps 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14 and 17; Phmn (Ps) 9-10, 12-17; Lk 14:25-33
Just a few weeks ago, we were reading from the 12th chapter of Luke’s Gospel, where Jesus was saying that he had not come to bring peace, but division, even in the household. Now, this Sunday we will read from chapter 14 and hear Jesus say even harsher words: “If anyone comes to me without hating his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple.”
Clearly, Jesus is calling us to a radical decision to follow him, no matter the cost. He goes on to say, “Whoever does not carry his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.” The challenge that Jesus placed before his disciples is relevant to us today, when it can be very comfortable to be a Catholic Christian. There is an old question that should resonate in our hearts at a time when it is becoming more dangerous each day, in some countries at least, to be a Catholic Christian: “If it were to be made a crime to be a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict me?” The evidence that we give that following Christ is not something we do because we are following along with a group, but that it is the center of our lives, is the evidence that would convict us, indeed the evidence that we have shared fully already in the cross of Christ and thus will share in his resurrection.
This way of living will always go against the grain for us. The passage from Wisdom 9 that we will read as our First Reading expresses this truth: “Who can know God’s counsel, or who can conceive what the Lord intends?” Trusting that God’s plan for our lives is better than we could ever dream for ourselves is key to being able to turn our way of looking at the world on its head. Jesus called his disciples to do and he calls us to do so today.
The Second Reading this Sunday presents a concrete example of an invitation to do things differently from the way we have always done things, from he way we would prefer to do them. It is from St. Paul’s letter to Philemon, the shortest book of the Bible. St. Paul is sending Onesimus, apparently Philemon’s escaped slave, back home to him, after Onesimus has worked for some time with Paul in Rome. St. Paul does not give a general condemnation of slavery, but makes a very specific request of Philemon to receive Onesimus, whose name means “useful” or “beneficial”, as a new brother in Christ, as one who can be much more beneficial now than ever before.
We sometimes consider ourselves to be very civilized. To think of slavery is shocking to us, even if it is still present in many forms in the world. Yet, in our own society, there are many ways in which we use people, in which we treat people as objects, either helps to our pleasure or our advancement, or objects in the way. When we have turned totally to Christ, as Jesus calls his disciples to do, we also are able to see our brothers and sisters in a totally new light.
This brief letter calls us to see more deeply the truth of the person. St. Paul’s request to Philemon, to give welcome to Onesimus, should resound in our ears, so that we may welcome each person we see in need of our presence or our help, as a true brother or sister in Christ. This will often go against the grain, because there are so many who our society wants to treat as the other to whom we bear no obligation.
What does the Lord call us to do? Can we plan, like the general in the parable in this Sunday’s Gospel, to do what the Lord calls to do, to think in a new way, to follow Christ to the Cross without fear, to treat all people with respect? The call is radical. That’s amazingly wonderful. May we follow it!
Father Alfredo Hernandez is the rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, located in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
