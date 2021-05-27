Sunday, May 30
Most Holy Trinity
Dt 4:32-34, 39-40; Ps 33:4-5, 6, 9, 18-19, 20, 22; Rom 8:14-17; Mt 28:16-20
The readings for Trinity Sunday remind me of a line from a fun movie from the year I graduated from high school: The Blues Brothers. Dan Akroyd’s character used to say that they were “on a mission from God,” yet nothing about their mission seemed to be from God.
We are told on this Trinity Sunday that as Catholic Christians, we truly are on a “mission from God.” Jesus gives us that mission before ascending to heaven: “Go therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe everything that I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19–20).
This amazing mission given us by Christ is in fact an extension of the mission that He Himself received from His Father, the eternal mission that the Son received from God the Father. Our mission is to bring the love of God, the love that is God, to a world that urgently needs it. The mission includes the call to conversion (observe everything…) and to following Christ (make disciples…), but above all to being sons and daughters of God. This is what the second reading has already told us, in St. Paul’s words to the Romans: “The Spirit itself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs, heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ, if only we suffer with him so that we may also be glorified with him” (8:16–17).
Already the Book of Deuteronomy (4:42–43) presents Moses telling the people of Israel their experience is unequaled in human history: “Did anything so great ever happen before? Was it ever heard of? Did a people ever hear the voice of God speaking from the midst of fire, as you did, and live?” The Israelites in the desert had the experience of meeting the Lord on Mount Sinai and accompanying them on their journey. For us who know the Triune God, the God who is love who has revealed himself in Christ, we have been invited to share in something even more amazing. We are God’s children; Jesus is always with us; the Spirit is always at work in us.
Our mission, then, our mission from God, is to invite “all nations” (Mt 28:19) to share in the amazing life we have received. On Trinity Sunday, it is good for us to remember who God is, as we adore Jesus with the disciples who “worshiped, but … doubted” (Mt 28:17). We are not going to be able to or even interested in that mission, unless we really believe that the most amazing thing that has ever happened to the world and to ourselves is what we celebrate today, that the God who is Father, Son, and Holy Spirit has chosen to give me His life. As we experience that amazing truth with joy, we then can respond to the mission that is traditionally called “the Great Commission.” Since we have been made children of God, then in a very real way not only are we the beneficiaries of the promise of Jesus, but we ourselves — lay Christians, religious, deacons, and priests in different ways — can all be ways in which we can keep the promise of Jesus to the world and can bring his life to others.
The greatest thing is that, in this mission, we are never alone, for the final promise Christ makes is that He, who is “God-with-us, Emmanuel” (cf. Mt 1:23), will never abandon us: “And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age” (Mt 28:20). Knowing we are not alone allows us to live out our mission with trust. Jesus is with us as we bring His love to the world. That is our mission from God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.