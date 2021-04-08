Sunday, April 11
Sunday of Divine Mercy
Acts 4:32-35; Ps 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24; 1 Jn 5:1-6; Jn 20:19-31
On this Octave or eighth day of Easter we commemorate the gift we need from the risen Lord for the salvation of our souls and that of the whole world – the gift of Divine Mercy. Sinful and afraid, Jesus reconciles the apostles to right relationship with himself. The words that Jesus speaks to them he speaks to us this day – “Peace be with you, do not be afraid.”
The scene surrounding the Lord’s Supper, trial, crucifixion and burial paints an important backdrop for today’s Gospel. Imagine being in the shoes of one of the 12 apostles – personally journeying with Jesus for three years. Jesus gathers the 12 for the zenith of their journey to celebrate the Passover. On that Holy Thursday night, Jesus reveals himself both as the lamb of sacrifice and the Great High Priest according to the Order of Melchizedek. Instituting both the Eucharist and the priesthood of the new covenant, Jesus bestows these two interconnected gifts distinctly upon the 12 as he gives them the power to “Do this in memory of me.”
After having been honored and ordained by Jesus as the first bishops/priests of his new covenant church and receiving him for the first time in the Holy Eucharist – what will they end up doing? Judas leaves the first Mass early, he just can’t get out quick enough; he’s got more important things to do than be stuck at that long ceremony. Hmm, sound familiar? He betrays Christ with a sign of friendly affection — a kiss — gets paid a handsome sum, ultimately despairs and takes his life. Peter, the tough guy — the rock — will deny he ever knew Christ three times with embarrassing cowardice. All of the apostles, except for John, run away. Talk about a church scandal. Of all the people who should have known better, of all the people to have ever walked the face of the earth – only they had such a rare opportunity to be with Jesus for three years.
After rising from the dead on Easter Sunday morning he first appears to his most faithful followers — the women. Next, he visits his unfaithful apostles hiding in a locked room. At that moment, Jesus had every right to scold them, notify them that “your fired” and find other people to replace them. That would be our normal response, but notice it’s not his. If you ever find yourself disappointed with church leadership, remember this moment of grace. As much as we can point a big finger at them or at others, even for good reason, how many fingers are pointing back at us?
The conqueror of sin and death offers a second chance for the apostles as he says to them: “Peace be with you, do not be afraid for it is I.” Like it or not, the apostles are a symbol of you and I who “have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Rom 3:23). We are broken, failed and weak sinners in need of Divine Mercy. Jesus knows this and he comes to deliver the free gift of God to those who do not merit or deserve it, but acknowledge and implore in faith. On this Octave of Easter let beseech our heavenly Father with renewed faith and pray: For the sake of his sorrowful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world. Amen. Happy Divine Mercy Sunday!