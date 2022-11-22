Sunday, Nov. 27
First Sunday of Advent
Is 2:1-5; Ps 122: 1-2, 3-4, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9; Rom 13:11-14; Mt 24:37-44
This week, the first Sunday of Advent, begins a new Liturgical Year. While the calendar New Year has yet to come, the liturgical year is based upon the general movement of times and seasons, light and darkness, the creation of God redeemed by the coming of God’s Son into our world. The beginning of the new liturgical year, Advent, comes as the Northern Hemisphere enters its darkest period of long nights and short days, symbolized by our dark violet vestments. It is in the brisk darkness we await with hope the Advent coming of the Light of the World, Jesus Christ the Lord.
Our first reading today from the Prophet Isaiah foretells of God’s plan of salvation not only for the Hebrew people, but for the whole world. Historically and even today, the City of Jerusalem symbolizes a long history of humanity’s spiritual encounter with God. During the time of Isaiah, the Jewish people had long been established in Jerusalem with their one and only Temple located on the hill of Mt. Zion. An important part of Jewish faith and identity centered on their physical ancentry traced back to Abraham. Descentants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, there was an ethnic understanding of being God’s chosen people. Isaiah foretells “It shall come to pass in the latter days that the mountain of the house of the Lord shall be established as the highest of the mountains, and shall be raised above the hills and all the nations shall flow to it...out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem.” (Isaiah 2:2,3). Physically the temple mount is not the highest of mountains or hills. God is telling us that it will spiritually become the highest of mountains.God will provide salvation from the Jewish people in the Advent of their Messiah, a salvation that will not be only for an ethnic group, but for the whole world. The Messiah will declare the Word of the Lord, the Law of God from Zion to all the earth.
This desire to be united into one family by the promised Anointed One (Messiah) requires a decision to turn away from sin. Rejecting sin and choosing faith enables the soul to be ‘watchful and awake’ as we hear in our second reading from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans. Jesus warns in today’s Gospel to be watchful and awake for he will come to us in an unpredictable and unexpected way. Just as Israel was unable to predict the coming of the Messiah, we cannot predict our personal death or the end of the world. Advent teaches us to appreciate the darkness of our unknowing, our limitations, our inability to predict God. The humble acceptance of our limited condition helps us to rely less on ourselves and more upon God. As a penitential season, Advent is a great opportunity to prepare our hearts and homes for the birth of the Messiah who makes each day become brighter than the one before. In getting ready for his birth we also are getting ready to meet him at the end of our lives and at the end of time when God will complete all that he has promised. In all of this we fulfill God’s word to Isaiah as we come from the different peoples of the world on that one spiritual path to Jerusalem. We come to climb the mountain of the Lord’s House and discover His Living Word.
In the holy darkness of Advent, embracing our limitations, realizing God fulfills his promises in unpredictable and mysterious ways, we await in hope. May God find us watchful and awake as we pray: Amen! Come, Lord Jesus.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest is the Diocese of Palm Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.