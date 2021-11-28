Happy Advent! This Sunday we begin a new liturgical year. Unlike the ordinary calendar year beginning Jan. 1, the liturgical year is based upon the general movement of times and seasons, light and darkness, the creation of God redeemed by the coming of God’s Son into our world.
Advent comes as the Northern Hemisphere enters its darkest period of long nights and short days, symbolized by our dark violet-blue vestments. We reflect upon the threefold aspects of Christ’s Advent, or coming: In Israel’s hope for the long awaited Messiah; the coming of the Messiah into our hearts and lives now; and of his final coming in glory in the future. In the brisk darkness we await in Advent hope for the Light of the World, Jesus. He is Emmanuel, God with us.
In centuries of darkness, damaged and dispersed by their enemies, the Israelites of old longed for the day when God will gather them again as one flock under one shepherd. After losing their last king of the Davidic line during the seventh century BC Babylonian invasion, it would appear that the lineage of Davidic kings had come to an end, like a large tree cut down to a dead stump.
In our first reading today, Jeremiah prophesies that from the stump of this cut down Davidic tree, God will cause a new shoot, a living branch to rise up. Imagine the centuries that went by as generations of people wondered when and how God would fulfill this promise. God’s time in answering our prayers does not always come in our time, but it will come.
When the time came, God sent his Son into the world to fulfill this promise in a spectacular way. The Living Branch of David — Jesus the Lord — teaches us in today’s Gospel that God works in an unpredictable and unexpected way. Just as Israel was unable to predict the coming of the Messiah, we cannot predict our personal death or the end of the world when Jesus will come in final glory.
Advent teaches us to appreciate the darkness of our unknowing, our limitations, our inability to predict God. The humble acceptance of our limited condition helps us to rely less on ourselves and more upon God. As a penitential season, Advent is a great opportunity to prepare our hearts and homes for the birth of the Messiah who makes each day become brighter than the one before.
In getting ready for his birth we also are getting ready to meet him at the end of our lives and at the end of time when God will complete all that he has promised. Let us take advantage of this time to examine our conscience, make a good confession — relying more on God and less on ourselves.
In the holy darkness of Advent, embracing our limitations, realizing God fulfills his promises in unpredictable and mysterious ways, we await in hope. May God find us watchful and awake as we pray: Amen! Come, Lord Jesus.
