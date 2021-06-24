Sunday, June 27
Wis 1:13-15; 2:23-24; Ps 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11, 12, 13; 2 Cor 8:7, 9, 13-15; Mk 5:21-43 or 5:21-24, 35b-43
It seems that so much of our world, at least what gets thrown at us by the long arm of media, thrives on stories of destruction. We are mesmerized by the fall of the mighty and not so mighty; we elevate the underside of life and shrug at stories of goodness; the air is filled with vitriol and demonizing of those whose stands and opinions we detest; even the church oozes with the poison of negativity and bad-mouthing one another.
Clearly, these things are not of God, and those of us who engage in this kind of destruction, even if we claim only to be “venting” our frustrations, cannot claim to be faithful daughters and sons of God. For as the Book of Wisdom tells us this Sunday, “God does not rejoice in the destruction of the living.” God is a God of life, life in abundance as Jesus proclaimed and as echoed today by Saint Paul. All manner of thought, word and action by human persons that undercuts life is not a reflection of the truth that we have been “formed in the image of God’s own nature,” a nature that is resplendent with unconditional love, mercy, beauty and goodness.
It is so easy to be pushed, dragged, fall unwittingly, or freely choose to jump with both feet into the “netherworlds” of our times. Trouble is, these sinister, shadowy, death-dealing places where the fullness of life God desires for us is sapped, distorted, or killed are not buried below the surface, as the ancients of sacred scripture believed, but right in front of us, projected on screens, spewed by mouths filled with hatred toward other human beings, and percolating within our own family circles.
But God works on our behalf to save us from our netherworlds, to bring us up from the pits into which we so easily fall, through the “gracious act of our Lord Jesus Christ,” who in his poverty filled all of creation with a richness beyond our imagining.
Saint Paul urges us to share in this graciousness of Christ by sharing our abundance, lifting each other up from the pits into which we stumble, rather than pushing one another further down into their depths.
This is often the beauty of our common worship at Eucharist. On any given Sunday, some of us may be struggling in life and faith, coming to Eucharist depleted or even disengaged, but because we are members of the Body of Christ, others are there in the Assembly to lift us, to nourish us, to support us; and on other Sundays, in our consuming the Word and breaking the bread, we are able to do the same for our brothers and sisters.
Jesus demonstrates the heartfelt desire of God to lift us up from the netherworlds we occupy, as he reclaims Jairus’ daughter, literally bringing her back from the clutches of death, and heals the woman suffering from hemorrhages. The evangelist Mark loves to place stories within stories, a kind of Russian nesting doll technique that expands and deepens the central message he desires to share with his community. It is interesting to note that the woman who surreptitiously grasps at Jesus’ cloak has suffered her illness the entire life of the Jairus’ daughter (12 years). Jesus proves capable of healing and restoring life whether the death-dealing has been for a lifetime, or what seems like a lifetime.
Those around Jesus and Jairus, upon the daughter’s death, are resigned to what they believe is her irretrievable slip into the netherworld, and tell the synagogue official not to bother the master anymore. But, Jesus boldly insists that God does not rejoice in destruction of the living, and “disregards” the message: “Little girl, I say to you, arise!”
May each of us, as we teeter on the edge of or gaze up from the bottom of our netherworlds, hear that same healing voice of Jesus, who desires to keep us from stumbling into and rescues us from the pits that surround us: “I say to you, arise!”
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.