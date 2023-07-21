Before we approach the three parables we read this Sunday from Matthew 13, it may be good to begin with what St. Paul tells us in the second reading: “The Spirit comes to the aid of our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes with inexpressible groaning.” All three parables speak of things that cannot be done without God’s help, and St. Paul shares the same message, in a sense. We cannot even pray, without God’s Spirit being the one who prays in us. To ponder this message can truly leave us with our mouths open in wonder. Any sincere and real prayer we make to God is only possible because the Holy Spirit, within us, is moving us and is inspiring our prayer.
The growth of the kingdom of heaven is also the work of the Spirit, and our three parables insist on this point. It is not our kingdom, but God’s. The first and longest parable is that of the weeds among the wheat. As we look at the world around us, there are so many signs that an enemy has come and sowed weeds all through the wheat. There is much temptation to go out weeding, as if we were pulling out weeds in our back yard, and find out what (or who) needs to be weeded.
The constant challenge for us as Catholic Christians is to find the way to oppose forcefully the constant attacks on the dignity of human life and the family, without becoming judgmental, like those who said to their master, “Do you want us to go and pull them up?” Currently right here in Florida and in our country, we can speak up for the rights of the unborn, for the meaning of a life-long marriage between one woman and one man, and for justice for immigrants. On the world stage, we are always called to be witnesses to peace, praying as the Spirit teaches us for real peace for all peoples. But in all of this, we must avoid, as Pope Francis has insisted on many occasions, the temptation of becoming judges ourselves. And thus, Jesus gives us the words of the Master: “No, if you pull up the weeds you might uproot the wheat along with them. Let them grow together until harvest; then at harvest time I will say to the harvesters, ‘First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles for burning; but gather the wheat into my barn.’” If we believe the kingdom of heaven is a kingdom of mercy and forgiveness, then the words of the first reading, from the Book of Wisdom, certainly speak to the reason for Jesus to tell his disciples to avoid weeding: “you gave your children good ground for hope that you would permit repentance for their sins.”
The parable of the mustard seed gives us hope that while it can sometimes seem, in our post-Christian age, that the time for the Church is past, the Spirit is still giving growth to the little mustard seed. Our task is to allow ourselves to be a part of that growth, to trust and not put up obstacles. This parable is not about triumphalism, proclaiming our glorious impending victory to the disbelieving pagans, but about confident hope, as we live the life of the kingdom in freedom, despite our own weakness.
The final parable, of the woman and the yeast, speaks to the importance of trusting that our efforts at living the Catholic faith will make a difference in the world. Jesus compares the kingdom of heaven to “the yeast that a woman took and mixed with three measures of flour until the whole batch was leavened.” Our challenge as Catholic Christians, nourished by the Bread of Life in the Eucharist, is to become ourselves that yeast that can leaven “the whole batch” of the world today. To be that leaven, we have to be different than the world around us. We need to judge reality by the standards of the kingdom. We must be able to make change reality, not by our numbers or our power, but by the effect of our own humble witness. Can we make a difference? Are we yeast?
To be unafraid when we see weeds around us, to trust that the small seed of the kingdom will continue to grow and to be the yeast that can leaven the world — the Holy Spirit can make all of this possible for us as Catholic Christians and all of us as the Church, for “he intercedes for the holy ones according to God’s will.”
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.