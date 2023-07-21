Before we approach the three parables we read this Sunday from Matthew 13, it may be good to begin with what St. Paul tells us in the second reading: “The Spirit comes to the aid of our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes with inexpressible groaning.” All three parables speak of things that cannot be done without God’s help, and St. Paul shares the same message, in a sense. We cannot even pray, without God’s Spirit being the one who prays in us. To ponder this message can truly leave us with our mouths open in wonder. Any sincere and real prayer we make to God is only possible because the Holy Spirit, within us, is moving us and is inspiring our prayer.

            The growth of the kingdom of heaven is also the work of the Spirit, and our three parables insist on this point. It is not our kingdom, but God’s. The first and longest parable is that of the weeds among the wheat. As we look at the world around us, there are so many signs that an enemy has come and sowed weeds all through the wheat. There is much temptation to go out weeding, as if we were pulling out weeds in our back yard, and find out what (or who) needs to be weeded.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.