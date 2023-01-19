Sunday, Jan. 22
The phrase in the Lord’s Prayer: ‘thy kingdom come’ has been prayed and reflected upon by countless millions of people for nearly two millennia. Theologians, clergy and lay people around the world have pondered the meaning of the kingdom, a common phrase used by Jesus throughout the Gospels. Today let us dive into the scriptures from Isaiah the Prophet and Matthew the Evangelist to gain a closer glimpse of the Kingdom of the King.
If we were to ask a Jewish person about the kingdom during the time of Jesus, the general thought that would come to mind would be of a time that had long since passed. It would have been a thousand years earlier when David reigned as King over Israel. Obviously, wherever there is a king, so there also is the kingdom. Under David’s reign, the twelve tribes of Israel (think of the tribes as twelve major family names) were governed as a united kingdom. David was successful over Israel’s enemies, he expanded the Kingdom of Israel and his son Solomon would build a magnificent Temple for God in Jerusalem, which would come to form the heart of Israelite worship.
Sadly, after David’s death the twelve tribes gave into in-fighting that would cause division within the Kingdom. Future Kings lost their way in not living out their call to govern the way that God intended them to– by inviting sin and despondency into their reign. Weakened by increasing division within and attacked by Israel’s enemies from outside, the kingdom began to collapse. The beginning of the collapse started around 700BC when the Assyrians invaded the lands of two major Israelite tribes: Zebulon and Naphtali. From that time, the Kingdom of Israel utterly collapsed from Assyrian and Babylonian invasions. ”Kingdom” became a distant memory.
In our first reading today, Isaiah the Prophet speaks of a future moment when those living in Zebulon and Naphtali will no longer dwell in sorrowful defeat but will behold a great light (Is.9:1-2), a light that will shine upon them. Mind you, Isaiah writes this prophesy two hundred years after the downfall of Zebulon and Naphtali to the Assyrians. Now let’s add another five hundred years after Isaiah’s prophesy when a special person will arrive on the scene – a special someone who happens to be in the kingdom building business. Where does Jesus begin his miracle-working and proclamation of the Kingdom? “He left Nazareth to live in Capernaum by the sea, in the region of Zebulon and Naphtali, that what had been said by Isaiah the prophet might be fulfilled” (Mt.4:13,14).
Jesus begins the work of kingdom-building precisely where it all began to collapse. The Kingdom established by Jesus will be on the earth, but not of the earth. It will be the Kingdom of God, of Heaven. Those who wish to become subjects of this Kingdom must have more than a specific ethnicity or a government passport. They must do what the kings of the past and the twelve tribes failed to do: “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Mt.4:17). This week let us reflect upon the Kingdom of God – the Church of Christ, made up of men and women of various tribes, languages, ethnicities and ages. Maybe the message for us lies in this - in acknowledging our sinful failures, faced with the collapsing ashes of our earthly institutions, Jesus will begin the work of kingdom-building when we turn to him in faith and repentance. We must invite him into the very places in our hearts where, because of our brokenness and sin, “it all began to collapse”. When we earnestly pray ‘thy kingdom come’, Christ our King stands ready to build anew.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
