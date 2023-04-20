One of the comfort rituals I performed during my brief visit to Cleveland after Easter, to inurn the earthly remains of my father, who died in mid-November, was sorting through old photo boxes and picture albums. Memories became so alive that I felt as though I were right smack in the middle of those scenes and relationships again.
I was particularly drawn to a couple of photos that I must have sent to my parents from my first Easter Vigil as a pastor after arriving in Orlando.
These snapshots captured one beautiful, energetic, excited and freshly initiated young boy, whom I remember was very inquisitive about the Polynesian necklace I wore that night. I told him that it was a gift from a friend in Hawaii; that it holds very special meaning; and that I like to wear it for big celebrations like today. With eyes as wide as dinner plates, and a big gasp that nearly knocked me over, he said, “Wow! You get a lot of neat stuff from Hawaii!”
But that wasn’t the end of it. With his enthusiasm still bubbling over like the baptismal font, he kept photo-bombing every picture that was being taken with me. Finally, with comic exasperation, I looked down at him and said, “Not you again; what are you doing in all my pictures?”
And with his patented joy and river-wide smile, he spontaneously threw his arms around my legs and said, “Because I just really love you Fr. Ben!”
In that precious experience—nearly 23 years ago—and even now as I gaze at that photograph and share my story with you—I knew then, and know now, Jesus is alive and present in my life!
How often do we go looking for the gift of the real presence of the resurrected Lord Jesus Christ, only to discover that Jesus has been there all along, traveling the daily roads of our lives, easily within our reach? Alas, like the Emmaus disciples, we too are preoccupied and distracted.
The power of the Resurrection appearances, the beauty of the ways in which the resurrected Lord re-enters the lives of his followers, is that they are so ordinary—like an ambling walk, filled with deeply felt conversation; a simple gesture of hospitality with the words “stay with us”; exchanging a hunk of broken bread.
For the Emmaus disciples, the moment of Easter joy comes when they finally recognize the gift of the presence—that was there all along! And yet, at the very moment of recognition, once they laid hold of Jesus’ presence, Luke tells us: “immediately, he vanished from their sight.” But they did not lose him; in fact, they carried his living presence as they raced back to Jerusalem to share their joy with the others!
Even as we struggle with the challenges of our own lives, Easter joy can be ours when we awaken to the gift of the presence already among us, very much within our reach, for as the psalmist declares, the Lord will always “show us the path of life.”
God, in whom we place our faith and hope, is enkindling our hearts, just as God did for the Emmaus travelers—inviting us to embrace the gift of the Resurrection, since, as St. Peter in the Acts of the Apostles announces today, “of this, we are all witnesses!”
Try not to search too far; listen to your own burning heart—for the gift of the Resurrected Lord Jesus’ presence is much closer than you can imagine—perhaps even waiting to be unlocked by a couple of old photographs!
