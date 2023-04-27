Sunday, April 30
Fourth Sunday of Easter
Acts 2:14a, 36-41; Ps 23: 1-3a, 3b4, 5, 6; 1 Pt 2:20b-25; Jn 10:1-10
I have been on a few plane flights in recent weeks, and while I’m glad not to be annoyed any longer by having to self-sterilize my seat and tray surfaces, or endure the smell of sanitizer, or survive being denied even a meager snack — I do miss the masks, but not for the reasons you think.
While they purportedly saved us from airborne droplets, I enjoyed them during plane rides because they prevented me from hearing some annoying voices! Restrained by masks, the talkaholics, who love to orate even to complete strangers from the moment they are seated until they set foot in the arrival terminal, were silenced.
As you now know, I am not conversational on an airplane, that is beyond the kindness of an initial greeting or a request to use the restroom. Some voices, especially when trapped on a flying metal tube, are simply irritating.
Today’s Word of God focuses on voices — welcome ones, annoying ones, dangerous ones, life-changing ones, cutting-to-the-core ones, comforting ones. Strong words, unsettling words, and upending words from St. Peter, whom we hear from twice! Classic comforting words from the psalmist from perhaps the most oft-repeated song in all sacred Scripture (especially at funeral liturgies). Words of welcome and warning from the Good Shepherd, who admonishes that not all voices are equal.
Although I had to endure several loud, loquacious voices during my plane travel (my fault, again, since I forgot to pack the “noise-canceling” headphones), I spent my time thinking about three voices whose tone and timbre still echo deep within me, although each has departed this life. The voice of my dad, most recently departed, sounds the strongest and dearest, but also there are the reassuring ring of my mother’s voice and the tenderness of my maternal grandmother’s. And more than anything else, what I love to hear, even though now limited to my memory and imagination, what I would surely give my eye-teeth to hear once more, is each of them calling my name.
Is there anything in this world more beautiful, more comforting, more assuring, more sacred than hearing someone who deeply loves us call us by name?
These are the voices I hear. These are the voices I never want to lose the sound of when I contemplate the profound voice of Jesus in the Evangelist John’s account today. “The sheep hear his voice, as the shepherd calls his own sheep by name.” Called not as part of the crowd, the vast array of humanity; called not as some generic cog in an unmerciful wheel of life; called not in condemnation, or correction, or disappointment, but called with the deepest love, for one purpose and one purpose only: living more abundantly!
This voice is “the shepherd and guardian of our souls.” This voice is the one that lovingly, tenderly “cuts us to the heart” so that we might repent, that is, leave behind the damaging, debilitating, negative, life-crushing voices that abound within and without us. This is the voice by whose “wounds we have been healed.” This is the voice that woos us back when we have gone astray, seduced by the voices of thieves and robbers, some of whom are not content with our material goods, but rather want to steal our very souls.
With the myriad of voices each of us will hear in the coming week, let us attune ourselves to the one voice that calls us by name, the voice of the Good Shepherd.
Father Benjamin Berinti, CPPS, is pastor of both Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph parishes, which are in Diocese of Orlando.
