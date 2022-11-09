Sunday, Nov. 13
Mal 3:19-20a; Ps 98:5-6, 7-8, 9; 2 Thes 3:7-12; Lk 21:5-19
Of the places to tour around the world, no doubt Paris and its grand Cathedral of Notre Dame ranks high up on the list. The Cathedral’s famous architecture, stained glass and carved stones speak volumes about the faith in ways that words cannot express. Upon arrival to this Gothic gem one will discover a large tympanum depicting the Last Judgment greeting all who enter in through the main western door. The hard truth of the Final Judgment, carved in the Cathedral’s entrance, is at the heart of our scripture readings this Sunday.
Notre Dame’s central tympanum unfolds with vivid intensity as Christ the Lord, enthroned in majesty is surrounded by a myriad of angels and saints. Ascending above the door are layers of stonework depicting the steps of the final judgment. The first scene, located above the door, portrays the day of the resurrection as the corpses of the dead rise bodily from their tombs. Next, above the resurrected dead scene, the moment of truth is publicly revealed for all to see as people are weighed, both body and soul, in the scales of Divine Justice. The time for our excuses, arguing and obfuscation have conclusively come to an end. All that is left is the true state of each person’s soul as they left this world and entered into eternity. Below the right hand of the Majestic Christ, those not weighed down by sin lift high on the scale up towards heaven, light as a feather. The group of the blessed can be seen next to an angel, processing in gladness, as they move on to their heavenly reward. But on the other side, below Christ’s left hand is a frightful demon carrying away those who through unrepentant and unconfessed sin weigh down the scales of judgment. Prisoners of their own device, the damned are carried off in a terrible procession to their eternal perdition.
Our first reading this Sunday from the Prophet Malachi has a similar depiction of what it means to encounter the purifying fire of God’s Holy Presence, the ‘Sun of Justice’. Before God all hearts are open, all desires known and no secrets are hidden. According to Malachi, the final encounter with God has one of two effects for us– the wicked will burn in His presence but the righteous will be alighted by the ‘Sun of Justice’. Same God, same purifying fire. What is different is the state of the soul of the person that approaches the ‘Sun of Justice’ on that Great Day.
During the time of Jesus, both Jews and Gentiles marveled at the spectacular architecture of the Jerusalem Temple with its massive stones and jewels. Jesus warns in today’s Gospel of the apocalyptic doom that awaits Jerusalem and its Temple for rejecting Him. Not a stone will be left on top of another stone. Such words were shocking and horrific, but in 70AD the Words of Jesus came to pass in the destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans. In rejecting Jesus, the living and true Temple of God, the destruction of Jerusalem and its Temple are but a microcosm of the Final Judgment of this world at the end of time.
Jesus assures his disciples that when we suffer persecution and hardship, the Sun of Justice will have the final word. The tympanum of Notre Dame Cathedral’s entrance is more than a Gothic masterpiece. It is a warning to the wicked and a consolation to the blessed, a fulfillment of what we profess at Mass – Christ will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead. That by the help of God’s mercy we may be always free from sin and safe from all distress as we await in joyful hope for the coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.