Sir 3:17-18, 20, 28-29; Ps 68:4-5, 6-7, 10-11; Heb 12:18-19, 22-24a; Lk 14:1, 7-14
We hate status seekers. The guy who drives a BMW. Or worse, the guy who says he could drive a BMW but instead drives a more environmentally friendly Prius. Then there are those who let drop how many followers they have on (fill-in-the-blank) Tik Tok, Twitter, and Instagram.
Clothes signal status. Klara is an AF, or Artificial Friend, a humanoid robot in Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, Klara and the Sun. Klara, observes the human world through a showroom window. Trying to understand the complexity of human interactions, she notes one woman “the Mother” dressed in “high-rank office clothes.”
On the other hand, who doesn’t like to wear “high-rank” clothing and get a little attention?
I still remember getting picked in 5th grade to play on the kickball team with the “cool” kids. I was “cool” until soccer season, when I warmed the uncool bench. Coolness is fickle.
We dread losing face. We like to get a pass to the front of the line. We like to get respect. Who doesn’t?
Jesus, that’s who. At a dinner party at the home of one of the leading Pharisees, Jesus commanded that we not only avoid name dropping or one-upping, but rather, “When you hold a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind.” He tells us to climb down the social ladder and break bread with those who are “wrong” for our ranking.
Saint Ignatius left behind the courtier’s life and lived with the homeless in Rome. Saint Francis of Assisi kissed a leper. Mother Teresa of Calcutta walked away from the Catholic girls’ school to care for the maggoty bodies in the gutter.
Humble yourself. Hang around the wrong people. But be warned, the right people will shun you. Later in the gospel of Luke, Jesus dined at the home of Zacchaeus with his tax collector friends. The gospel makes no mention that Jesus was invited again to dine with the Pharisees.
After the angel Gabriel announced that she would conceive in her womb the savior of the world, Mary walked a hundred miles to announce to Elizabeth, “Guess what? I’m going to be important and famous!” No. Mary said, “The Lord has looked with favor on his lowly servant.” Then she humbly served Elizabeth for three months until her baby boy John was born.
The only opinion that matters is not that of classmates or co-workers. The only opinion that matters is God’s. He humbled himself for us. “Humble yourself,” Sirach advises, “and you will find favor with God” (Sirach 3:17).
To take to prayer: Who in your social circle is “wrong” for your ranking?
Father David Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Parish, Longwood in the Diocese of Orlando.
