Sunday, June 11
Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ
Dt 8:2-3, 14b-16a; Ps 147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20; 1 Cor 10:16-17; Jn 6:51-58
Cardinal O’Malley of Boston related reading an interview with the author Flannery O’Connor about what it was like to grow up Catholic in the South. “O’Connor said there were very few Catholics and many prejudices against them. She told the story of her best friend who was a Baptist. Flannery often invited her to Mass. Finally, one Sunday the little girl got permission from her mom to accept Flannery’s invitation. Flannery could not wait for the Mass to be over so she could ask her little friend whether she liked it. The little girl said: ‘WOW. You Catholics really have something special. The sermon was so boring, the music was lousy, the priest mumbled the prayers of a language nobody could understand [Latin], and all those people were there!’”
We Catholics really have “something special” at Mass--the assembly of the people of God, the proclamation of the Word of God, and above all, the Eucharistic sacrifice and the communion we share with God and with each other.
On pilgrimage in Italy a few years ago, my group celebrated Mass at the National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia. Our guide walked us past the grand steps, up a brick alley, and through a plain side door. We found ourselves in an octagonal chapel of ordinary, modern construction. The focus of the chapel was the silver stand visible through the window looking into the main church. The silver monstrance held a rust-stained host.
“In 1330, a priest was asked to bring Communion to a sick peasant. The priest took a consecrated Host which he irreverently placed in the pages of his breviary and went to the peasant. When he arrived at the house of the sick man, after hearing his confession, he opened the book to take out the Host which he had placed there. To his great surprise he found that the Host was stained with living blood, so much as to mark both pages between which the Blessed Sacrament had been placed.” Nearly seven hundred years later, the host remains undecomposed and well-preserved. My pilgrim group and I were in the presence of that very host.
Scientific study of recent eucharistic miracles reveal that the hosts’ material is heart muscle. Its AB blood type is the rarest of all the blood types, with just 1% of the population having it. AB donors are the universal plasma and platelet donor, meaning any patient can receive their plasma and platelets.
We do not need to go to Italy to witness a Eucharistic miracle. The true Eucharistic miracle occurs at every Mass. The bread and wine are transformed into the Body and Blood of Christ. This Sunday is the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ, also known as Corpus Christi. The psalm response for this Sunday tells us, “With the best of wheat he fills you.” It commands us to worship, “Praise the Lord, Jerusalem” (Psalm 147:12).
Our US bishops have launched a three year Eucharistic Revival. “I am the living bread that came down from heaven,” says the Lord; “whoever eats this bread will live forever” (John 6:51). The Eucharist is even more than “something special.” It is everything we need for life.
To take to prayer: Spend some time in Eucharistic adoration with the Lord.
Father David Scotchie is a priest and pastor in the Diocese of Orlando.
