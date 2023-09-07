Sunday, Sept. 10
23rd Sunday of Ordinary Time
Ez 33:7-9; Ps 95:1-2, 6-7, 8-9; Rom 13:8-10; Mt 18:15-20
Have you ever had a confrontation with a family member, friend, or neighbor? While a few people seem to enjoy being assertive and contrarian, most usually are not as aggressive – they would rather keep to themselves and find a quiet way to move on. But as we all know, moving on quietly and ignoring a matter is not always the right option. Sometimes we have to muster the courage to tell the truth and confront the problem. For society to run in a functional way, there have to be laws to guide daily activities, mechanisms of enforcement to confront wrongdoing, and a justice system to convict criminal behavior. The Scriptures this week direct us to the responsibility of doing what is right and just, to confront evil, and to lead people to the Good News of Jesus Christ. With no guarantee that it will be easy, God is calling us out of our comfort zone to participate in the ministry of truth.
There are some who think that ultimate truth does not exist and that no one has the right to ‘force their truth’ upon another, for ‘what is true for you might not be true for another.’ Such posturing leads to moral relativism, where each person determines what he or she thinks to be truth or reality; they themselves become the ultimate arbitor and authority on what is right or wrong. This solipsistic approach to morality usually ends in a head-on collision with reality; the final result is chaos and death. Just look around and see the tremendous loss of faith, commitment, work ethic, and respect in our present cultural milieu. In our first reading this Sunday, God confirms that truth exists and warns the Prophet Jeremiah what will happen if people continue to disregard Him and His commandments. Their punishment of death foretold by God is not only a physical warning about losing life in this world – but the inescapable reality of judgment in the world to come. The message of our first reading is confrontational and final. One could imagine the trepidation Jeremiah must have had in preaching such a message to the people of Israel. But knowing this truth from God, Jeremiah now bears the responsibility to confront those living in a state of godlessness. Jeremiah must confront not out of a sense of personal superiority or cruelty, but out of true love for these people and the salvation of their souls. If he fails to do so, not only will they die, but God will hold him personally responsible for not telling them the truth.
Jesus reinforces the importance of this ministry of truth in today’s gospel with two important lessons. First, just as Jesus uniquely gave Peter the authority to ‘bind and loose’ in matters concerning governance in the Church in Mt. 16, so now Jesus gives the rest of the Apostles this same authority to ‘bind and loose’ in Mt. 18. This means that like the Prophet Jeremiah, the Apostles must implement and enforce the Law of God in the community of the Church. Secondly, Jesus gives them, and by extension all of us, the method by which we ought to confront someone who has done something wrong. When someone wrongs us, the temptation is to complain to everyone else– except them – about the wrong committed. The Church’s authority to handle these matters, and even our own attempt to correct such situations, should first be done by confronting the person privately by telling them the truth. It should not be an opportunity to publicly damage their reputation. If the private conversation does not bring resolution, then two or three witness to the event, if there are any, should be brought in to confront the individual – like a court case that builds up witness testimony. The final warning our Lord gives is that if a person refuses to repent, even after private and ecclesiastical discipline, then they are to be removed from the life of the Church. This is, in fact, the Church’s basis for excommunication and other ecclesiastical censures and penalties.
God sent His Son into the world not to make us feel good about our sinfulness, but rather to convict and save us from it. God’s love is not false love – it is tough love. Like the Prophet Jeremiah, may we receive God’s Word and His warnings as though the life of our immortal soul and of those all around us depends on it.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest and pastor in the Diocese of Palm Beach
