Sunday, Dec. 25
The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas) Mass during the Day
Is 52:7-10; Ps 98:1, 2-3, 3-4, 5-6; Heb 1:1-6; Jn 1:1-18
A man took his young granddaughter for a winter walk. They stopped to warm up at a café and drink hot cocoa. Reaching for her cup, the little girl dropped it. Her full cup of cocoa burst on the floor and splashed the crowded café.
The clerk grabbed his mop and, smiling, went to work. He cleaned up the cocoa and the customers. Then he poured another cup of cocoa and topped it with a marshmallow.
“No charge,” he said to the man as he handed the cocoa to the little girl. This time, she wrapped her fingers tight around the cup.
A simple story, nothing to it. Yet it says everything about why we come to Mass every Sunday.
Through the Mass, we give thanks to God. Like the clerk, the Lord God cleans up our mess. He takes away the sins of the world. We thank him.
As the clerk gave the little girl a new cup of cocoa, the Lord restores what we lost. Through sin, we lost everything. Through Christ, we have received his peace and joy.
“No charge.” God’s mercy is not cheap—our salvation cost the life of Christ on the cross—yet it is free. You cannot earn it or deserve it. Redemption is a gift. All you need to do is to accept it and wrap your fingers tight around it.
In the Christmas season, we sing, “Joy to the world, the Lord has come!” The source of our joy is in receiving the gift of the Lord who, like the café clerk, gives us with no charge what we had lost!
The good news is that Christmas joy is not just for one day. Christians are meant to live in joy every day. Here’s how:
J is for Jesus. Put Jesus first. Schedule twenty-two minutes for daily prayer (the time of a TV sitcom) and enjoy the time with the Lord. Count your blessings. Deny yourself, take up your cross daily and follow him. Forgive as you have been forgiven. Ask for forgiveness. Put Jesus first.
O is for Others. Put your neighbor next. Pope Francis said, “We are called to share this joy with others, giving comfort and hope to the poor, the sick, the lonely and the unhappy.” The Other is often different from us. Whether they are Muslim, Hispanic, immigrant, or poor, they are our neighbor. Put your neighbor next.
Y is for You. Put yourself last. Self-sacrifice, not self-centeredness, is the way of joy. The way of joy is true not just for the individual. The measure of our society is how the poor are faring. No wonder our society lacks joy! Y-O-J is nonsense and does no good for anyone. Joy is spelled J-O-Y. Jesus-Others-You. It’s like hot cocoa on a cold day and without charge.
To take to prayer: Ask the Lord to make you a person of J-O-Y. n
Father David Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood, Fl. He is a priest of the Diocese of Orlando.
