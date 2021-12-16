Sunday, Dec. 19
Fourth Sunday of Advent
Mi 5:1-4a; Ps 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19; Heb 10:5-10; Lk 1:39-45
Church used to be the place where people came for the important moments in life. If there were a death in the family, grieve and have a funeral Mass. Get engaged over Christmas? Book the church. Baptize the kids and make sure they get their sacraments. And as sure as the sun rises, come to Mass on Sunday.
It is no secret that we have fewer baptisms, weddings, and funerals. The pandemic has accelerated the emptying of the pews, especially families and youth. Except for Christmas and Easter, Sunday Mass sees more empty seats than occupied.
I used to think that if we had reverent liturgy, inspiring music, and relevant preaching, they would come. If we had quality childcare and family events, they would come. Up-to-date social media and videos, they would come. In fact they do come for this or that event, but on the whole, few stay and many more leave.
The “they will come” approach was not how Mary did it. When she heard that her relative Elizabeth in distant Judea was with child, she walked all the way from Nazareth in Galilee to be with her. Mary did not wait for Elizabeth to come to her. She went to Elizabeth. She stayed with her three months until John her son was born.
Today, the traditional site of the Visitation is the modern-day village of Ein Karim. A half mile up the hill is the huge Hadassah hospital. Down the road, an orphanage. The road to Ein Karim passes Yad Vashem, the holocaust memorial remembering the six million Jews and millions more murdered in World War II. The Church of the Visitation is only a short walk to orphans, the sick, and the grieving.
Mary has appeared through the centuries not to people of power in Washington DC or Beijing. Instead, she has appeared to poor peasants in rural Fatima, Lourdes, and Guadalupe. She has gone to her children in their lowliness and suffering.
Pope Francis said to priests, “Smell like the sheep.” Instead of being firemen hanging around the station house waiting for a call, the church is like a mobile medical unit going out to people in need of healing and hope.
The Lord himself, after all, left his heavenly glory and came to his people in need of a Savior. The bedside of a hospice patient, a march in the streets for justice, the county jail, all are holy ground where the Lord is with his people.
When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting upon entering the house of Zechariah, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirit, cried out in a loud voice and said, “And how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?”
How does this happen to us, that the Lord should come to us? He has come, and he will come again. He is with us. That’s what love does.
To take to prayer: When did someone visit you? What was that like?
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood, in the Diocese of Orlando.
