Sunday, Dec. 18
Is 7:10-14; Ps 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6; Rom 1:1-7; Mt 1:18-24
The Christmas concert highlight for the kids was not the choir singing religious songs accompanied by organ and brass ensemble. The best part was when Santa and two elves arrived. As the choir sang “We wish you a merry Christmas,” the little ones screamed, “Santa!!!”
We love Santa. Soft and cuddly, you can ask Santa for your heart’s desire—the Barbie doll sparkle series, Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog, a Harley-Davidson Tricycle, a Playstation 5. Then we grow up.
That’s the way it was with King Ahaz. Like any grown-up, he had to be practical in his plans.
The Lord had other plans. “The LORD spoke to Ahaz, saying: Ask for a sign from the LORD, your God; let it be deep as the netherworld, or high as the sky!” (Isaiah 7:10). The Lord sounded a bit like Santa Claus. Isaiah the prophet advised King Ahaz to trust God to deliver the Kingdom of Judah from the Assyrian army. Ask for a sign of his faithfulness!
King Ahaz disingenuously replied, “I will not tempt the Lord.” In truth, Ahaz did not want a sign. He believed neither in Santa Claus nor in the Lord. Being a realist, he cut a deal with the Assyrian empire to forestall an invasion.
We worship God on Sunday. Monday through Saturday, it is survival of the fastest. Our inner King Ahaz puts his trust in the marketplace, politics, and our own abilities. As a church, we hedge on losing social prominence or cultural relevance.
God did not take “No” for an answer. He promised that a virgin will bear a son. They will call him Emmanuel. The son will be the sign that God is with us.
Bishop Noonan of Orlando wrote a pastoral letter on the Eucharist. He asked that priests and deacons speak about the Eucharist in every homily during the coming liturgical year. The title of his pastoral letter is, “The Eucharist: God Among Us.”
God is among us in the Eucharist. He comes in word and sacrament to strengthen us in holiness. The Eucharist is the sign and instrument of our salvation. Even though we are not worthy to receive him, he gives himself to us. He is with us.
The Assyrian empire overran the northern kingdom in 722 BC and shaved it “with the razor” (Isaiah 7:20). In 587 BC the Babylonians captured the southern kingdom. King Ahaz had chosen poorly.
Even though we are unfaithful and disobedient as King Ahaz, the Lord is with us. He gives us Joseph, husband of Mary, as a model how we can do better than Ahaz and, no matter how sketchy it looks, trust in the Lord. “When Joseph awoke, he did as the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took his wife into his home” (Matthew 1:24).
In the climactic battle of the original Star Wars movie, the hero Luke Skywalker piloted his space plane on the critical bombing run. He heard the voice of his mentor, “Luke, use the Force.” To win the battle, he had to set aside reliance on targeting machines and trust instead on the Force. In my view, George Lucas owes a debt to Isaiah.
Long after we are done singing “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” we proclaim the good news of Christmas every time we say to one another, “The Lord be with you.”
To take to prayer: When were you like Ahaz? When was your faith like Joseph’s?
Father David Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood. He is a priest of the Diocese of Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.